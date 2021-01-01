Trending Stories
January 1, 2021
Nicole Scherzinger Looks Smoking Hot In A Skimpy Crop Top & Skirt
nsfw
Ava Bennet

Singer and television personality Nicole Scherzinger thrilled her 4.7 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a gorgeous trio of snaps in which she posed on the beach alongside her partner, Thom Evans. Though the sand underneath them was illuminated, the sky was dark, and only a few lights along the horizon were visible in the background.

Nicole looked glamorous and effortlessly gorgeous in a two-piece set crafted from a silky black fabric with a scattering of colorful dots. Her top covered little more than a bikini would, with two cups and a twisted detail across her chest that drew even more attention to the cleavage she had on display. Thin straps extended over her shoulders, and her slender arms remained bare, as did several inches of her toned stomach.

Nicole paired the top with a high-waisted skirt, and the waistband accentuated her hourglass shape by highlighting her slim waist. The fabric draped over her lower body, with the hem coming to just below her knee. However, the garment had a scandalously high slit on one side that left nearly her entire thigh exposed, with a lace-up embellishment adding another pop of interest.

Nicole accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings and a necklace that draped down her chest and settled between her cleavage. Her long brunette locks cascaded down in tousled waves, and she smiled coyly at the camera.

Thom looked casual in a pair of dark trousers, a white T-Shirt, and a short-sleeved chambray button-down that he left unbuttoned. He placed one arm around Nicole and the other in his pocket as the duo posed for the first shot. He likewise accessorized with a necklace.

The following two slides featured slightly different poses, but Nicole's flawless figure looked incredible in both. She paired the trio of snaps with a simple caption wishing her audience well, and her fans couldn't get enough. The post received over 51,300 likes within just 44 minutes of going live, as well as 370 comments.

"You both are stunning," one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

"Beauty queen," another follower chimed in.

"I see you Sherzy! Happy New year beautiful. Wishing you nothing but love, happiness and prosperity. Many blessings to you and yours," a third fan remarked, including a string of flame emoji in the comment.

"You look gorgeous!!" another added.

A few weeks ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Nicole teased a new project she was working on with an Instagram update in which she rocked a low-cut black PVC garment that showcased a major amount of cleavage. She layered a robe over top of it for the mysterious share.

