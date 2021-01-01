Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

January 1, 2021
Dove Cameron Rings In The New Year By Showing Off A Lot Of Leg In A Tiny Dress
instagram
Nathan Francis

Dove Cameron rang in the new year with a tiny dress and some words of encouragement for her 38.6 million followers.

The actress and singer took to Instagram to share a picture of the tiny dress she wore on New Year's Eve, showing off a series of selfie photos and videos of the skimpy attire. Cameron held a cell phone in her hand and leaned forward in front of a full-length mirror to snap the first shot, showing off plenty of leg in the skimpy outfit.

In another short video, Cameron leaned forward and gave a slight shake of her head, showing off her long and wavy hair. She pulled the camera closer for another selfie that showed a tear on her cheek as she flashed the peace sign. The series ended with a quote from Japanese writer Haruki Murakami about being filled with a "huge, cosmic love."

The post was a viral hit with her fans, racking up more than 1.7 million likes and attracting plenty of compliments for her striking good looks.

"Lovely," one commented.

Others complimented Cameron on remaining so positive and upbeat despite facing hardships in 2020. Cameron revealed last month that she and longtime boyfriend Thomas Doherty had split. As Seventeen reported, Cameron opened up to fans that the pair had broken up in October.

"Hi all, we know there have been some rumors and confusion lately about the status of our relationship and we wanted to set the record straight. In October, Thomas and I decided to part ways. The decision was incredibly difficult, but we still have love for each other and will remain friends. Thank you for allowing us our privacy in this time," she shared in an Instagram story.

Some of Cameron's followers appreciated that she was able to remain upbeat through it all.

"Of all the things you've been through, you still have that characteristic smile of yours that I love, and it inspires many people like me," a fan wrote.

In the caption for the post, Cameron offered an optimistic message to her followers, saying she was grateful to be with all of them for another year and for the "cosmic, agreed-upon reset." The actress said that she had faith in all of them, telling them to be gentle to themselves and that "there is so much love available to all of us" if they let themselves accept it. She ended by suggesting that people do something to start fresh for 2021, taking on a new ritual.

Latest Headlines

Friday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Brando's Scrambling After Jason Fires A Shot

February 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.