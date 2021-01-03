Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

Instagram Models

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

January 3, 2021
Demi Rose Gets Soaked While Rocking A Skintight Animal-Print Look
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Buxom British bombshell Demi Rose thrilled her 15.5 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling trio of snaps taken while she was abroad in Tanzania, as the geotag indicated.

In the first image, Demi was partially immersed in a pool overlooking a gorgeous expanse of greenery with plenty of trees visible. The background was slightly blurred, however, to place the attention on Demi's tantalizing figure.

She rocked an animal-print piece that clung to every inch of her curves. Two thin straps criss-crossed over her back and the garment showed plenty of skin on her upper body while also highlighting her hourglass shape by clinging to her peachy posterior. Her brunette locks were damp and hung down in wet strands as she gazed at the camera and leaned against the edge of the pool.

For the second image, Demi showed off a bit more of her look by emerging from the water. This image showed that the piece was a bodysuit and had a skintight fit, with the fabric stretching over her shapely rear and curvaceous thighs. She kept her hands positioned over her hips and she turned her back to the camera, her lips parted seductively as she glanced over her shoulder.

Demi returned to the pool in the final picture, immersed only up to knee height while she showed off her backside in the daring ensemble. A structure with a long patio and a balcony with glass sides could be seen in the background. The setting sun filtered through the leaves and branches in the distance, casting a gorgeous glow over the entire image.

She paired the sizzling snaps with a caption in which she expressed her gratitude and excitement for the year ahead. Her followers seemed to absolutely love the update. The post racked up over 468,700 likes within 18 hours and received 3,353 comments from her eager audience as well.

"Omg wow," one fan wrote simply, seemingly struck nearly speechless by Demi's buxom curves.

"You are so lovely," praised another follower.

"Wait, did you cut your hair?!?! Looks great no matter what," a third person remarked, complimenting the brunette's shorter hairstyle.

"My favorite cheetah girl #miamor," chimed in a fourth admirer, apparently loving the animal-print fabric on Demi.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the model shared two snaps taken at sunset in Ibiza, Spain. She rocked a simple nude tank dress that accentuated her hourglass figure and went braless underneath the garment for a bolder look. Her long locks tumbled down her chest in that photo as she posed on a balcony, the sun illuminating the scene.

Latest Headlines

Friday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Brando's Scrambling After Jason Fires A Shot

February 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.