January 3, 2021
Anastasiya Kvitko Goes Full Glam In A Skintight Dress That Clings To Her Curvaceous Figure
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko thrilled her 11.9 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a double update in which she rocked a figure-hugging dress. The ensemble was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, whom Anastasiya made sure to tag in the first slide as well as in the caption, in case her followers wanted to pick up the piece for themselves.

Anastasiya stood in front of a console table crafted from what looked like marble, with marble flooring and a subtly patterned wallpaper. Two large pots of flowers were positioned on the console, extending into the shot from the side of the frame. The focal point, however, remained Anastasiya's voluptuous curves.

The pale colors of her surroundings allowed the darker hue of her outfit to pop. The dress she wore had a half-turtleneck and long sleeves and was crafted entirely of a dark black fabric with a hint of golden shimmer. The garment stretched over her ample assets and a thin strap went horizontally across her back, which was almost entirely exposed thanks to the unique silhouette of the piece. She tempted her audience with a hint of underboob as well.

The bottom portion of the dress had a simple silhouette. The material clung to her curvaceous rear and draping over her toned thighs. The hem hit just below her knees.

She accessorized with some eye-catching metallics, including a golden watch on one wrist and a pair of strappy sandals with stiletto heels. Her long brunette locks tumbled down her back in soft curls, reaching nearly all the way to her shapely rear.

She showed off more of the back of her outfit in the second shot, pulling her hair aside and baring her porcelain skin, as well as showing the unique clasp embellishment.

Her fans seemed to absolutely love the update and the post received over 130,500 likes within 11 hours. It also racked up 2,103 comments from her audience in the same time span.

"Gorgeous," one fan wrote simply.

"Stunning like always my love! Happy New Year!!" remarked another follower.

"So pretty," a third person praised, including a heart-eyes emoji and flame emoji in their message.

"You are so beautiful," chimed in a fourth admirer.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Anastasiya thrilled her followers with a close-up shot in which she showcased her insane cleavage in a semi-sheer corset top that left little to the imagination. Natural sunlight illuminated her flawless skin as she closed her eyes for the breathtaking photo.

