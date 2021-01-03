Christine Quinn Models Sheer Lace Savage X Fenty Bodysuit For A Series Of Smoking-Hot Pics

Christine Quinn, who is best known for starring on Netflix's hit show Selling Sunset, took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new smoking-hot pics. The bombshell is a celebrity ambassador for Rihanna's brand Savage X Fenty and is using the social media platform to model their attire.

Quinn stunned in a sheer black lace bodysuit that featured an all-over floral pattern. The garment was relatively low-cut and displayed her décolletage. The sexy number had small pearl chains hanging off the front and thin straps. She accessorized with a matching pearl necklace and rocked acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of red polish. Quinn teamed her look with heels of the same color that gave her some extra height. She styled her long, wavy blond hair down in a middle part and looked very glam for the occasion.

The 32-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Quinn was captured sitting down on a red chair with a vintage aesthetic. The reality star rested her right elbow on the arms of the seat while gazing directly at the camera with her piercing eyes.

In the next slide, she placed both her arms beside her and tilted her head up. Quinn sported an open-mouthed expression and pushed the majority of her locks over her left shoulder.

She was snapped from head-to-toe while walking down a thin hallway with framed art covering both sides of the wall for the third photo. Quinn put one hand on her hip and radiated beauty.

In the final snap, she held a large red phone to her ear and flashed a smile. Quinn looked down and showcased a hint of her side profile.

Quinn wished her loyal social media audience a Happy New Year within her caption and geotagged her upload with Los Angeles, California, informing fans where the pics were taken.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 58,000 likes and over 1,600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.4 million followers.

"OMFG THIS SAVAGE FENTY SET ON YOU," one user wrote passionately, adding numerous flame emoji to their message.

"You have mesmerizing breathtaking beauty Christine and Happy New Year to you as well," another person shared.

"Stunning doll! You were made for modeling! Happy new year gorgeous!" remarked a third fan.

"You are STUNNING! I hope 2021 treats you with so much love and kindness," a fourth admirer commented.