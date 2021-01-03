Arianny Celeste Slays In A Sexy Sequin-Covered Jumpsuit With A Plunging Neckline

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste tantalized her 3.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a dazzling duo of snaps in which she rocked a bold look to celebrate New Year's Eve. The photo was taken outdoors, and Arianny stood in the middle of what looked like an empty field with several tall green trees visible in the background. A few lights were scattered along the horizon, and the sky transformed from a pale blue to a soft peach hue, giving the images a gorgeous backdrop.

The focal point of both snaps, however, remained Arianny's bombshell body. She tagged the brand Camila Coelho and the online retailer Revolve in the first slide as well as in the caption, filling her followers in on where the ensemble came from.

Her look was crafted from a chocolate brown material covered entirely in sequins, which caught the light and made a major statement. The jumpsuit was sleeveless, leaving her sculpted shoulders and arms on display, and had a neckline that dipped scandalously low, revealing a serious amount of cleavage.

Arianny drew even more attention to her chest with her choice of accessories, opting to wear a daring gold necklace that made an eye-catching addition to her ensemble. The sequinned fabric stretched over her ample assets, nipping in at her slim waist before draping over her toned thighs and shapely hips. The bottom portion of the piece featured long pants, and the fit highlighted Arianny's physique without clinging too tightly to her curves.

She carried a golden purse in one hand and also added a few bangles and various delicate rings to finish off her accessorizing. She posed with one hand on her waist in the first shot, her gaze focused on the camera. Her long brunette locks were styled in a sleek look with a crisp middle part.

The second image was taken from closer up, and Arianny gazed off into the distance while she brushed a few strands of her hair back, showing off the chunky gold bangle she wore on one forearm.

Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post received 418 comments in 13 hours, as well as over 43,100 likes.

"Oh honeyyy she did not come to play she came out to slaaay," one fan wrote, loving the look.

"This is seriously everything!" another follower chimed in.

"Gorgeous!!!" a third fan added, including a trio of heart-eyes emoji.

"How have you just given birth? You look AMAZING," another follower commented, complimenting the new mom.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Arianny shared a sexy duo of snaps in which she rocked a festive lingerie set and Santa hat as she posed in front of a decorated Christmas tree.