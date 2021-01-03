Melissa Riso Flaunts Her Sculpted Rear In A Lacy Thong & Garter Belt

Brunette bombshell Melissa Riso tantalized her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling snap in which she rocked a daring lingerie set. The photo appeared to have been taken in a modern-looking bathroom, with a white wall visible to her right and a large enclosed shower with glass doors in front of her. A nearby window filled the space with natural light.

Melissa posed with her back to the camera. She rocked a red lacy bra, which featured thin black straps that extended over her shoulders and another strap that stretched horizontally around her torso. Lace trim bordered the bottom of the bra. Melissa's sculpted shoulders and arms were on full display.

She paired the top with matching bottoms that incorporated the same colors and materials. She showcased her peachy posterior in a pair of thong bottoms that had cut-out triangle outline crafted from black straps as the only fabric, apart from a thin lace embellishment along the edges. She completed the sizzling lingerie set with a garter belt, whose straps dangled down her toned rear, reaching the tops of her thighs.

Melissa kept the rest of her look simple, adding a gold bracelet as her only visible accessory. She styled her long brunette locks in voluminous curls that cascaded down her back. She angled her face to the side, so the camera was able to capture her flawless features in profile.

She posed with both hands tugging at the sides of her skimpy bottoms. Melissa's body looked incredible in the smoking-hot shot, her bronzed skin glowing in the natural sunlight. She paired the photo with a brief caption wishing all her followers a happy New Year's.

Her fans absolutely loved the sexy update and the post received over 15,200 likes within just 14 hours. It also racked up 341 comments from her eager audience in the same time span.

"Definitely a true queen," one fan wrote.

"Hottest woman alive," chimed in another follower.

"Happy new year babe as always gorgeous," a third person remarked, including a string of emoji with their comment.

"Oh wish I were 2020," yet another user commented, referencing Melissa's cheeky caption in which she invited the past year to kiss her peachy rear.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Melissa shared a stunning shot taken outdoors in a spot with a swing and plenty of lush greenery. She rocked a cropped sweater, plaid miniskirt and brown booties for the beautiful image.