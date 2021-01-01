Paige VanZant Lets It All Hang Out In A Collage Of Her Most Scantily-Clad Photos Of 2020

Paige VanZant took to Instagram on New Year's Eve and reflected back on 2020. She did this by sharing a collage of her most popular sizzling snaps from the past 12 months with her 2.7 million followers.

In the first photo, VanZant wore a gray tank top that accentuated her cleavage. She held two fingers up for the camera and smiled for the selfie, showcasing her more casual side in the process. The accompanying stats also revealed that it was her most viewed upload of the year.

The second image was more risque, as were the majority of them that followed. In this one, the mixed martial artist rocked a figure-flaunting red bikini as she sat on a blue-and-white sheet while lounging by the pool. She held her fingers up again, making the peace sign for her pose.

VanZant leaned against a tree and rocked a cut-out bathing suit that exposed her toned abs for the third picture. She also held her left arm in the air and provided a shot of her sideboob for the occasion.

In the next upload, she sat with her feet in the water of her swimming pool and flaunted her sun-kissed derriere while sporting a thong bikini. The next image saw her wearing a similar swimsuit, only in this one, she took a close-up selfie and put on a cleavage-baring display. The fighter stood in her birthday suit for the next snap, but her husband, Austin Vanderford, covered her private parts with his tattooed arms as he wrapped himself around her body and clung to it. The picture also captured in black-and-white, which made it stand out from the others.

The next photo was taken at a press conference for a UFC event, and it depicted VanZant standing at a podium. She wore a black face mask and a matching sports bra with the MMA company's logo displayed in a white font across the material.

The following image saw VanZant standing side-on and modeling a black one-piece bodysuit that exposed an ample amount of sideboob. She then wrapped up the collection with another bikini selfie, this time sporting a pink material that exposed a significant portion of her assets.

In the accompanying caption, VanZant revealed that she felt ready for 2021, which promises to be an exciting time for the MMA star's career. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she's been getting ready for her Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut in February. VanZant signed a four-year contract with the promotion earlier this year.