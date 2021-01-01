Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

January 1, 2021
Leanna Bartlett Ditches Pants & Flaunts Sideboob In A Plunging Gold Metallic Top: 'Happy New Year'
Instagram Models
Tracey Johnson

Leanna Bartlett looked smoking-hot in her last Instagram post for the year. The buxom blond sizzled in a racy number that delighted her 3.2 million followers and had them racing to engage with her on social media. The photo was captured outdoors, and according to the geotag, Leanna was in Los Angeles. In her caption, she wished fans a happy New Year. She also thanked them for their past support and promised that she would see them in 2021.

Leanna rocked a gold metallic top that softly draped her voluptuous curves. The slinky number had a plunging neckline that revealed a hint of cleavage, as well as a cutout on the side that showed off some sideboob. Thin sparkly straps ran across her décolletage and over the cutout, adding some visual interest. The top then fit tightly around her midsection, showing off her waspish waist. It appeared as if Leanna ditched her pants. She flaunted her toned, smooth thighs and pert booty as she modeled her risque ensemble.

The Ukrainian model styled her hair in a side part. She let her golden locks tumble down her back and shoulders in loose waves.

In the foreground, a sparkling pool of water rippled. Behind Leanna, containers holding shrubs and a white arch created a peaceful backdrop.

Leanna posed by sitting poolside. She dipped her legs into the water while placing her hands beside her. The blond looked fierce as she gazed at the camera with her chin angled downward. She narrowed her eyes and pouted her lips for a sultry pose.

Her fans loved the update and inundated her with likes, emoji, and compliments. The offering has already racked up more than 19,000 likes and has received 385 comments.

One fan waxed lyrical about the Ukrainian's beauty.

"Happy New Year, Leanna. Beautiful and gorgeous lady in your lovely bikini... You have a lovely smile, princess," they gushed.

Another thought that she came out tops.

"Still the loveliest model on Instagram. Keep the pics coming, beautiful," they wrote and followed the comment with heart emoji.

An admirer was also grateful for the time that the social media star spent updating her feed.

"Wishing you a lovely 2021, Leanna. Thank you for keeping up entertained with your photos."
"Love the look, love the girl. Always my favorite girl," a final follower raved.

Leanna recently updated her feed with a sexy bikini snap. She paraded her flawless figure in a red bandeau two-piece swimsuit that hugged her curves in all the right places. That particular image racked up more than 30,000 likes.

Latest Headlines

Friday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Brando's Scrambling After Jason Fires A Shot

February 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.