January 1, 2021
Laura Amy Flaunts Underboob In An Extremely Tiny Bandeau Bikini
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Laura Amy made her 891,000 followers very happy on the first day of the year when she added a smoking-hot snapshot to her Instagram page. The Australian bombshell rocked a printed two-piece swimsuit that showcased her ample assets and bodacious curves.

Laura was snapped inside her house wearing nothing but her sexy bathing suit. She lounged on her favorite spot in the living room, which was behind the sofa with the mounted TV seen behind her.

She posed by sitting directly on the floor with one of her knees bent and tucked her other leg under. The babe leaned to the side and placed her left hand on the flat surface to support her body. She raised her other hand to the top of her head, holding her hair in place. Laura looked straight into the camera with a sultry gaze.

The bright sunlight illuminated her bronze tan and curves. The light interior of the house also made her sun-kissed complexion pop.

The hottie rocked an insanely skimpy bikini set. The tiny bandeau-style top had a tie-up feature that caused its ruched design. It boasted a rectangular fabric that was padded but cut so small that it barely contained her voluptuous breasts. As a result, it left plenty of underboob exposed, which tantalized many viewers. The plunging, low cut neckline exposed an ample amount of cleavage. A glimpse of sideboob was also seen from certain angles. The piece had floss-like straps that clung to her shoulders and back for support.

Laura sported a matching bottom that was just as revealing. It featured high leg cuts that helped showcase her toned thighs and accentuate her curvy hips. The waistband was made up of thin straps that were tied on the sides of her hips, flaunting her flat tummy and abs.

Laura wore her highlighted hair down and styled straight, letting the long strands fall over her shoulder and back. As for her accessories, she sported two gold bangles.

In the caption, the influencer dropped two blue emoji, which matched the color of her bikini. She also shared that her swimwear came from Oh Polly Swim, tagging the brand in the caption and picture.

The brand-new update proved to be popular with her online admirers. In just a few hours of going live on the platform, the photo gained more than 4,100 likes and upward of 150 comments. Users of the popular photo-sharing app took to the comments section to praise her beautiful face and body, showering her with compliments and emoji.

"Holy f*ck balls. WOW!! Happy New Year, beautiful," a fan commented.

"Hottest bod on the gram," gushed an admirer.

