Olivia Munn, 40, Shows Off Her Incredible Bikini Body In A Familiar Swimsuit

Olivia Munn showed off her amazing bikini body in a swimsuit that may look familiar to her sharp-eyed fans.

The 40-year-old took to her Instagram stories to share some glimpses of her body in a tan two-piece swimsuit during a recent sun-soaked getaway. The images showed her very well-toned physique as she posed while on a tropical vacation with some pals, showing off the swimwear underneath a large shirt. In one of the shots, Munn showed off a close-up view of her face and her large hoop earrings, sharing a playful emoji of a basketball flying through a hoop.

In one of the short video clips posted to her stories, Munn said that she had gotten a number of messages from followers asking where she got the swimsuit. Munn explained that she actually kept it after a photo shoot for Women's Health magazine, a feature from last year that revealed a bit about how she keeps in such incredible shape. In the interview, Munn explained that she had long participated in martial arts before taking a break for close to a decade. She got back into the high-energy activity in 2015 while training for her X-Men movie, working with a personal trainer and getting back into a strict workout and diet regimen that helped her find total health.

"Olivia trained for six hours a day and ate an 80 percent raw diet (fewer complex carbs, little meat, lots of fruits and veggies)," the magazine noted. "She fell back in love with tae kwon do, and though her schedule in recent months has been too full, she's starting it again soon. And she's excited to return to the eating style too. She looks forward to the smoothies: just bananas, strawberries, and almond milk."

Munn's fans have seen a lot of her bikini body in recent days. She and a group of friends have been spending the holidays on a tropical vacation, and Munn has taken to social media to share the experience with her followers. As The Inquisitr reported, she took to Instagram earlier in the week to share a video of herself with a bikini bottom but no top, wearing an open shirt that kept her just covered enough to stay within the site's strict rules against overt nudity.

The snap captured some viral attention, spilling over to other social media and earning some glowing write-ups from celebrity news outlets, many of them complimenting Munn for her incredible figure.