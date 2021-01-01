MF Doom Cause Of Death: Few Details Given About Rapper Daniel Dumile's Passing Back In October

MF Doom's cause of death is not yet known. The wife of rapper Daniel Dumile released a statement on Thursday that he passed away on October 31 but offered no other details. The announcement led to an outpouring of condolences for the 49-year-old rapper, with many fans and fellow musicians remembering the impact he had on the industry.

MF Doom's Death Announced On Thursday

MF DOOM's wife, Jasmine, has revealed that the legendary, enigmatic rapper passed away on October 31. DOOM’s cause of death has not yet been revealed. ⁠

Photo: Peter Kramer/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/TWrJeh55QT — HYPEBEAST (@HYPEBEAST) December 31, 2020

The late rapper's wife, Jasmine Dumile, announced his passing in an Instagram post shared on Thursday evening. In the post, she wrote that he died on October 31 but gave no details about his cause of death. Instead, the statement mourned Dumile and remembered him as a man dedicated to his family and his work.

"The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for. Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family," the announcement read.

"Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off. Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be."

Many Left Confused, Shocked At Announcement

I am so sad to hear that MF Doom, one of the greatest MCs of all time, has died. He was 49. He was a genius. What a loss. pic.twitter.com/wsyhwNIUKD — Young Daddy (@Toure) January 1, 2021

The Instagram post ended by saying that Dumile "transitioned" on October 31.The news left many shocked, especially at the amount of time that had elapsed since his death with no public reports indicating that he had passed. Some found it odd that his record label did not release any statement before this week, even going on to release new tracks in the time after his passing.

Other fans pointed out that MF Doom was known for his mysterious presence, borrowing his on-stage persona from a Marvel comic book character Doctor Doom. Some believed that the mystery of his death matched his rapping persona.

"Why did they wait until NYE to announce @MFDOOM's passing on Oct. 31? He dropped a track like 3 weeks ago. No cause of death. Why now? If anyone could fake their own demise...well...I'd leave it to the Supervillain. R.I.P. The greatest rapper of our time," a fan tweeted.

MF Doom had been known for building up an aura of mystery in his work. As HipHopDX reported, he was known to send imposters to perform at concerts. In one show in Toronto, concertgoers booed the fake MF Doom off the stage before the real MF Doom took his place. He would tell the rap news outlet that he saw himself as both a writer and director, but sometimes chose different characters to perform in his place. MF Doom compared it to how different actors played the Batman character throughout the comic book movie series, saying that whoever took the stage wearing the Doom mask would represent the artist that night.

Many took to social media to remember the impact he had on the music industry, with many recalling how his work and unique style influenced a number of musicians who would come after him.