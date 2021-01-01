Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

January 1, 2021
Dasha Mart Gets Festive While Flaunting Her Curvy Physique In Red Bikini & Santa Hat
Instagram Models
Ryan Aston

Russian beauty and social media star Dasha Mart continues to infuse her already alluring Instagram timeline with a bevy of bodacious new snapshots on an almost daily basis. Her latest provocative pictorial -- which was uploaded on the afternoon before the New Year's Eve festivities began -- featured the famously flexible model on the beach in a skimpy, red bikini and a Santa hat to match.

The tempting, two-pic slideshow was a suitable serving of eye candy for her 2 million followers on the platform, as it offered clear views of her alluring assets from both the front and the back.

In the accompanying caption, the statuesque 31-year-old wished everyone a happy new year in English. She also asked her fans about 2021 and revealed that she would be in Miami -- the upload's geotagged location -- for another day, as translated from Russian via Google Translate.

Although a number of those that responded in the post's comments section offered their own New Year's well-wishes, an overwhelming number of replies came in the form of virtual catcalls, wolf whistles and declarations of love.

"You're so beautiful!" declared one user, who added multiple heart-laden emoji for emphasis.

"You are the most beautiful woman in the world," opined another avid supporter.

"Love that red bikini," raved a third fan.

As of this writing, less than two hours after it went live on her profile, Mart's post had accrued more than 10,000 likes.

The first photo found Mart posing on her knees with her shins and feet buried in the sand and the tide visible in the background. As she was snapped from behind, her taut, thong-clad derrière was prominently displayed in the lower half of the frame. A smattering of sand grains were stuck to the undersides of her cheeky assets.

Mart had turned her head to the right as she was captured, which allowed her to focus her piercing eyes on the camera's lens. All the while, her flowing, golden-brown locks extended out from beneath her Santa hat and extended down to the small of her back.

For the second shot, Mart had turned to face the device that documented her. As a result, her bountiful bosom and wide cleavage were put front and center in the photo. Her nipples were masked by triangular breast cups, which were connected by narrow strings. Just below her perky bust, the model's gym-sculpted abs and pierced navel were equally eye-catching.

Although her eyes were closed in the shot, Mart's full lips and impish grin projected sheer sex appeal.

Earlier in the month, Mart brought the sizzle by flaunting her chest in an update that showed her wearing a low-cut mini dress.

Latest Headlines

Friday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Brando's Scrambling After Jason Fires A Shot

February 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.