Pro-Trump Lawyer Accuses John Roberts Of Being A Murderous Pedophile Linked To Jeffrey Epstein

Lawyer Lin Wood, who has been helping Donald Trump in his legal battles against the 2020 election, claimed on Thursday that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is a murderous pedophile linked to deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, The Daily Beast reported.

"You are recorded discussing Justice Scalia's successor before date of his sudden death. How did you know Scalia was going to die?" Wood tweeted. "Are you a member of any club or cabal requiring minor children as initiation fee?"

Wood then linked Roberts to Epstein, who was alleged to have run a sex trafficking ring that included minor girls.

"My information from reliable source is that Roberts arranged an illegal adoption of two young children from Wales through Jeffrey Epstein. I think we can all agree that Epstein knows pedophilia."

Later, Wood suggested that Epstein is still alive and said he knows the truth about Roberts.

"Or ask Jeffrey Epstein. He is alive," Wood wrote.

Epstein's death was ruled a suicide, but many have pointed to concerning aspects of the case that could suggest foul play. Notably, former New York City medical examiner Dr. Michael Baden claimed that Epstein's autopsy results suggested homicidal strangulation more than suicide.

Getty Images | Senate Television

Wood is an open proponent of the QAnon theory that suggests a cabal of pedophiles is working behind the scenes against Trump, who is allegedly battling the group of purported Democrats with the help of an anonymous agent known as Q. According to The Guardian, the far-out theory has spread rapidly during the pandemic. The publication noted that the theory borrows from the Satanic Panic of the 1980s, which it claimed pushed hundreds of thousands of "otherwise reasonable" Americans to subscribe to the belief that secret Satanists were torturing and molesting children in daycare center rituals.

As noted by The Daily Beast, Wood filed an emergency petition to the Supreme Court to halt the January 5 Senate runoff election in Georgia due to purported interference. He has also called for a boycott of these races — which will determine if Republicans maintain control of the Senate — and believes that low GOP voter turnout will break the algorithm that is purportedly influencing the results in favor of Democrats.

Wood has also taken aim at Vice President Mike Pence, who he believes is secretly opposed to Trump and attempting to make a play for the White House in 2024, Newsweek reported.

"I do NOT trust VP Mike Pence. He is wolf in sheep's clothing," he tweeted.