January 1, 2021
Donald Trump Is Walking A 'Fine Line Of Treason,' Former Presidential Candidate Says
Donald Trump
Tyler MacDonald

Former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Richard Neece Ojeda II took aim at Donald Trump on Thursday for his opposition to the 2020 election results and support of the Washington, D.C., protests expected on January 6 when Congress ratifies Democrat Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

"Walk that fine line of treason," Ojeda tweeted to the president's promotion of the January 6 protests. "In the end, you will see your last days as penniless and in a cell. You will forever be known as the most corrupt, dumbest, cruelest and most incompetent president ever. Your children will lose everything too and will forever hate their name!"

Not long after, Ojeda again used Twitter to address Trump's promotion of dissent, which he suggested could lead to violence.

"Any violence that takes place on the sixth needs to be placed directly on tRump's shoulders! He wants people to commit violence for him. He is no president! He's a wanna be dictator that needs to be dealt with as such."

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a 'Make America Great Again' campaign rally at Williamsport Regional Airport, May 20, 2019 in Montoursville, Pennsylvania.
Getty Images | Drew Angerer

Trump's recent calls to his supporters appear to have been heard. According to The Washington Post, the opposition rallies planned to support the head of state next week are "multiplying by the week." The four purported rallies will oppose Biden's victory in the 2020 election and are set to be headed by prominent Trump supporters, including former Trump campaign official George Papadopoulos and longtime GOP operative Roger Stone — both of whom were recently pardoned.

According to The Washington Post, encrypted chat messages and online forums used by far-right groups suggest that some individuals are planning destruction at the events. In particular, the publication pointed to alleged plots to smuggle guns into the area as well as calls for the creation of an "armed encampment" on the National Mall.

Per Business Insider, Olivia Troye, a former top aide to Vice President Mike Pence, accused Trump of encouraging brutality at the protests on January 6 and said she is "very concerned" about the possibility. Troye claimed that Trump knowingly incites destruction and regularly encourages his followers to act violently. She suggested these individuals believe that their violent behavior is "patriotic" because it is in support of the commander in chief.

Trump and his allies have been pressuring Pence, who will oversee the ratification process early next month, to stop Biden from being certified the winner. Despite these calls, legal historian Jed Shugerman recently threw cold water on the possibility and said that Pence does not have the legal authority to alter the outcome.

