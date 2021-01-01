Buxom Bethany Lily April Tugs On Lacy Bra & Shows Off Curves In Daisy Dukes In Four Sizzling Snaps

Bethany Lily April oozed biker chick vibes in her latest Instagram update. The buxom blonde celebrated her curves in a three-piece ensemble that was sexy and chic. She uploaded four photos on December 31 and wished her fans a happy New Year.

The model rocked a fierce zip-up jacket over a lacy black bra. The masculine Boohooman jacket contrasted with the feminine lingerie and drew attention to her glowing décolletage. She flaunted her massive cleavage and her toned midsection, much to the delight of her 3.5 million followers.

On her lower half, the social media star sported a pair of minuscule Daisy Dukes. The denim shorts hugged her petite waist and clung to her thick thighs and booty.

Bethany wore a delicate necklace with a gold pendant. She completed her look with a pair of red-and-white sneakers that added a cheeky edge to her ensemble.

The influencer styled her hair in a deep side part. Her glossy mane cascaded down her shoulder and back gracefully.

Bethany took to the outdoors for the photo opp. She posed on a stairwell against a cityscape backdrop. She used the black iron railings as a prop in the photoshoot.

The 24-year-old tugged at her bra in the first snap. She hooked her thumb on the underband and gently pulled the lingerie down, exposing more skin. She looked at the ground and slightly parted her lips while holding her head. The second and third shots had Bethany squatting between the railings. She held onto the handrails while showing off her hourglass frame.

The final image depicted a full-body shot where she got down on one knee in a provocative pose. Bethany played with her hair while holding onto the railing.

Bethany's fans appreciated the update and the pics quickly racked up more than 24,000 likes. It also received a slew of compliments from those who admired her work.

In the comments section, Bethany asked her followers which photo was their favorite. Many of them voiced their preference.

"Like the 4th. It's unique and has a superhero quality," one comment read.

Another admirer couldn't pick a favorite.

"All the photos are amazing! Happy New Year, beautiful! Wishing you all the best in 2021!" they raved.

One fan took a chance and asked the influencer a surprising question.

"Happy New Year. You are beautiful. Do you want to be with me?" they wanted to know.

A fourth Instagrammer waxed lyrical and called her royalty.

"The Queen always shares the most lit and insanely beautiful posts," they gushed.

The British social media star recently flashed her cleavage in an almost sheer bikini.