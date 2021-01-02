Trending Stories
January 2, 2021
Nastia Liukin Stuns In A Glamorous Black Gown With Sexy Embellishments
nsfw
Ava Bennet

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin surprised her 1 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a duo of snaps in which she was all dolled up to ring in the New Year. The photos were taken in Montana, as the geotag indicated, and Nastia stood on a balcony area with a wooden frame and wires stretching across the barrier to avoid obstructing the view. Several large trees, including towering evergreen trees, were visible in the distance, although the background was slightly blurred so that Nastia remained the focal point of the two images.

She rocked a black gown that had a simple yet sexy silhouette. The garment had long sleeves, with the fabric clinging to her slender arms and shoulders, and a turtleneck neckline that accentuated her elegant neck. However, the piece also had a huge cut-out detail over her chest, leaving plenty of skin on display and giving the ensemble a more sultry feel.

The gown appeared to be a maxi length that extended to her ankles, but the piece had a scandalously high slit on one side that left her toned thigh on full display. It also featured an eye-catching embellishment connecting the two pieces of fabric, with silver jewels draping over her upper thigh.

Nastia kept the rest of her accessories to a minimum, allowing her dress to make the statement. She wore several pairs of delicate earrings in her ears, as well as a nameplate necklace that was visible through the cutout of the dress. Her hair was pulled up in a sleek high ponytail with platinum blond strands cascading down her chest, and she placed her hands on her waist as she gazed at something in the distance.

She switched up her pose for the second image, keeping one hand on her waist and bringing the other to her ponytail. She had wrapped some blond hair around the ponytail itself, obscuring the elastic and giving the style a more polished feel. She paired the steamy shots with a caption asking her followers whether they were planning to get glam or stay cozy while celebrating the New Year.

The post racked up over 1,800 likes and 46 comments in just 21 minutes of going live, and her followers couldn't get enough.

"Such a gorgeous woman," one fan wrote.

"Your legs are perfection and Happy New Year to you as well," another follower chimed in, captivated by Nastia's incredible stems.

"Wow you look incredible!!! Definitely dress up!" a third fan remarked.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Nastia surprised her fans with a series of sweet shots in which she looked far more casual. She rocked a matching sweatshirt and sweatpants combination with white sneakers as she took her adorable dog out for a walk.

