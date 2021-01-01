Rachel Ward Slays In A Sultry Sequin-Covered Gold Dress

In one of her latest Instagram updates, blond beauty Rachel Ward thrilled her 621,000 followers with a sizzling double update in which she looked glamorous and ready to celebrate New Year's Eve. The photo was captured in Manchester, United Kingdom, as the geotag indicated, and Rachel posed in a neutral, empty location that allowed her dress to be the focal point of the shots.

The ensemble she wore was from the brand Oh Polly, and she tagged the label's own Instagram account in the post, so her followers would know where to shop the look. She flaunted her bombshell body in a figure-hugging dress crafted of a golden material covered entirely in sequins and other sparkling embellishments.

The garment had sculpted cups that almost resembled a bra, with an underwire stretching underneath her breasts. The neckline revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and thin straps extended over her shoulders, dipping towards her neck slightly in a halter-style look that accentuated her sculpted shoulders and slender arms.

The fabric hugged her slim waist and stretched out over her shapely hips. The piece had a formfitting silhouette throughout, highlighting her curves before ending halfway down her calves. Rachel kept the accessories simple, adding a silver watch on one wrist and a pair of earrings, allowing the dress to make the major style statement.

Her blond locks were parted in the middle, and the silky tresses tumbled down her chest and back in an effortless style.

In the first photo, she posed with one arm by her side and the other elbow resting against a nearby wall, keeping her hand lingering near her jaw as she gazed seductively at the camera. In the second slide, Rachel switched up her pose just slightly, angling her legs so that her fans could see the slit going up the side of the outfit. The slit extended just a few inches above her knee, still keeping most of her thighs covered, but her body looked incredible in the eye-catching look.

Rachel's audience absolutely loved the update, and the post received 230 comments as well as over 10,700 likes within 20 hours.

"Gorgeous," one follower wrote simply, followed by a heart emoji.

"Omg! Stunning," another fan chimed in.

"Out here looking like a Bond girl," a third fan remarked, loving the ensemble.

"Best photo of you ever," another person commented.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Rachel stripped down for an even sexier series of snaps. She wore a black semi-sheer lingerie set with lace panels and dotted mesh panels, and stretched out across a bed with rumpled white linens, highlighting her bodacious body.