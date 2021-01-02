Trending Stories
January 2, 2021
WWE's Lacey Evans Slays In A Sultry Red Lingerie Set With Suspenders & Stockings While Lounging On The Sofa
nsfw
Kieran Fisher

WWE's "Sassy Southern Belle" Lacey Evans took to Instagram this week and shared a sultry lingerie snap with her 1.3 million followers. The wrestler also appeared to be resting and waiting for 2020 to end before she got dressed again.

The image depicted the blond bombshell lying on a cream sofa wearing very little. She rocked a red lingerie set with matching hold-up stockings and suspenders. The attire showed off Evans' toned physique, especially her enviable legs and an ample amount of cleavage.

A black sheer robe lay underneath Evans, as she'd taken it off to flaunt her underwear set. She topped off the ensemble with her trademark sun hat, which she used to cover her face, and a pair of long black heels, which rested on the arm of the couch.

The background was also very fitting to Evans' sensibilities. She decorated the room with an American flag that boasted a "Limitless Body" logo in the center. Given that the wrestler is a former U.S. Marine who's known for her impressive figure, the decor was in line with her character.

In the accompanying caption, Evans revealed that she'd had enough of 2020. This mindset differed from the view of her fellow WWE star Mickie James, who recently sported a physique-flaunting dress in an effort to celebrate the good moments of the last 12 months.

Evans' followers appreciated her upload, however. Over 112,000 of the wrestler's admirers hit the like button after seeing the racy shot on the image-sharing platform. Some of them also took a moment to let her know how much they enjoyed the photo.

Dana Brooke -- who is also known for slaying with her tantalizing uploads -- made an appearance via her Instagram and gushed over the "Sassy Southern Belle."

"Oh wow! Oh la la," she wrote.

"Sweet lord," a second person remarked.

Another Instagram user noted that Evans' recent posts have been riskier than the ones she's known for, with the latest one being a prime example.

"For being the "classy lady" of WWE, you sure are getting more and more risqué in your posts lately. Not hating at all, but kinda surprising is all," they noted.

Most of Evans' fans have been enjoyed this side of her personality, however, and perhaps it's a sign of her developing an edgier persona. She plays a heel on the company's television shows, and it seems as if she's showing more of her bad side, albeit in a good way.

