January 1, 2021
Lexy Panterra Spices Up Instagram In Bra Top & White Tracksuit While Promoting Upcoming Podcast Episode
instagram
Fabio Magnocavallo

Lexy Panterra took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics. The entertainer is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform while promoting upcoming projects she has planned.

The "Pretty Young Savage" songstress stunned in a tan-colored bra top that displayed her decolletage and midriff. She wrapped herself up in a white tracksuit top, which was left unzipped. Panterra teamed the ensemble with matching high-waisted joggers. She accessorized herself with a number of bangles and necklaces, one of which featured a pendant that said "Alexis."

Panterra painted her nails with a coat of dark polish and showed off the tattoos inked on her left arm. She styled half her wavy brunette hair up, leaving the rest down. Panterra placed a rectangular Louis Vuitton bag that was covered in the brand's signature print around her neck, letting it hang in between her thighs.

The 31-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload. In the first shot, she was captured sitting down on a soft blue sofa with her legs parted. The rapper raised one hand to the top of her locks and rested the other beside her. Panterra gazed directly at the camera with a mouth-open expression while sitting next to a pair of black headphones and a raised microphone.

In the next slide, she sported a similar pose but looked at the camera with a fierce stare.

For her caption, she informed fans that she has recorded an episode for Alexis Texas' Private Talk Podcast, which is coming out soon.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 11,000 likes over 100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.6 million followers.

"This whole look is a vibe," one user wrote, adding numerous flame emoji.

"I want your outfit, that's so sick," another person shared.

"You are so gorgeous in your picture," a third fan gushed.

"You are the most talented and beautiful woman out there. What ever you do is amazing," a fourth admirer commented.

Over the Christmas period, Panterra rocked a blue Santa hat for a two-photo upload. As reported by The Inquisitr, she modeled her "Baddie Vibez" merchandise, pairing a white hoodie with a matching miniskirt that fell above her upper thigh. Panterra wrapped herself up in a black fur coat and decorated her nails with a polish that matched her hat. She completed her look with black lace-up leather boots and sat on top of a suitcase for the pics.

