January 1, 2021
Halle Berry, 54, Shows Some Leg In Semi-Sheer Robe While Stretched Out In Bed
instagram
Treva Bowdoin

Halle Berry rocked a revealing robe that showed off her amazing legs in her latest Instagram share. The 54-year-old Bond girl posed in bed and appeared to admire herself while sharing a quote that captured her confident attitude.

Halle took an old adage about women standing behind successful men and turned it on its head by suggesting that a woman just needs to rely on herself to be a success. In the photo that she included with her post about self-empowerment, the Oscar-winning icon was enjoying the fruits of her own labor by lounging on a luxurious bed. Her mattress was covered with a leopard-print sheet, and a number of large throw pillows featuring similar spotted patterns were propped against the bed's bright blue wooden headboard.

Halle reclined with her upper back against a few of the pillows. High above her head, she held up a sparkly silver compact mirror with a gold "H" monogram on the back. She gazed at the small metallic square with her eyes hidden behind a pair of stylish cat-eye sunglasses. Her designer eyewear boasted black gradient lenses and silver patterned frames.

She was clad in a cornflower blue robe crafted out of semi-sheer material that featured a darker blue speckled print. The garment had a tie at the neck, which was left unfastened. The front featured a wrap design that was falling open to display a glimpse of Halle's ageless décolletage. The folds of the piece's lightweight fabric were draped over her body in a way that also showcased her toned thighs, especially that of her right leg. Sunlight flooded in through an unseen window to illuminate her muscular hamstrings and quads. She appeared to wear a dark-colored bathing suit underneath her robe.

Halle's golden brown hair was arranged in beachy waves with thick curtain bangs. There was a black camera lying on the bedsheet beside her.

Her pic and the words that she picked to accompany it received a few positive reactions from some of her celebrity followers, including Mario Lopez, Arsenio Hall, and Vivica A. Fox. Her nonfamous fans helped her like count reach over 130,000 in a matter of two hours, and they left scores of flattering remarks in the comments section.

"You go with your beautiful bad self!!!" read one message.

"Aging like vintage wine," added another admirer.

"That's a quote I can finally stand by," commented a third fan.

"And leopard print! You can never have enough," a fourth person chimed in.

Halle slayed another casual look while celebrating her relationship with Van Hunt. In a previous picture, she posed pantsless while rocking a T-shirt with the recording artist's name printed on it.

