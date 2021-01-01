Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

January 1, 2021
WWE's Mickie James, 41, Displays Plenty Of Leg & Sideboob While Rocking Sizzling Cut-Out Dress
nsfw
Kieran Fisher

WWE superstar Mickie James, 41, showed off her glamorous in an upload that she shared with her 1 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, much to their delight. The former Women's Champion was in a celebratory mood and wanted to end the year in a big way.

The image showed the squared circle veteran looking stunning as she stood on a staircase. James radiated style and confidence as she gazed into the camera, resting one of her arms on her head. The bombshell's dark hair predominantly hung to the left side of her body, extending all the way down to her chest.

James wore a hot pink cut-out dress that showed plenty of skin, flaunting her enviable legs and a substantial amount of sideboob. The outfit also contained some sparkles throughout the material, which only added to the vibrant nature of the photo.

The wrestler topped off the outfit with a pair of silver shoes that wrapped around her feet and ankles. She kept her accessories modest, sporting a single bracelet on her right wrist to add a complementary component to her get-up.

In the accompanying caption, James revealed that she intended on celebrating 2020. While most of the world has been rocked by the coronavirus pandemic, the superstar appeared to be optimistic and focused on some of the positive things that have occurred in the last 12 months.

James' latest upload was definitely considered a highlight of 2020 by some social media users. Her fans appreciated her mindset and the sizzling outfit she wore for the occasion. Over 37,000 hit the like button after the post was uploaded, and many of her admirers also took the time to leave a positive sentiment in the comments section.

James' husband, independent wrestler Nick Aldis, responded via his Instagram account, revealing how lucky he is to be able to call her his wife.

"Owww ma hearrrt," wrote the former Impact Wrestling star.

"Such a beautiful lady and here's hoping for a better year next year," gushed a second user.

The Boogeyman -- a legendary wrestler who's synonymous with eating worms and haunting his opponents while in character -- even took to his Instagram and gave everyone a glimpse of his kinder side. He responded with a simple fire emoji to convey how hot he found James.

This isn't James' first crowd-pleasing picture in recent weeks. As The Inquisitr pointed out, she uploaded a snap of her rocking a one-piece bathing suit in a bid to get Ricky Martin's attention. An image of the pop star even rested on her booty in the pic.

Latest Headlines

Friday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Brando's Scrambling After Jason Fires A Shot

February 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.