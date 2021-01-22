Trending Stories
January 22, 2021
Madison Woolley Flaunts Chiseled Abs In Short Crop Top: 'Holiday Mode'
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Madison Woolley gave fans something to be excited about on Wednesday, December 30, with her latest Instagram upload. The Australian model and entrepreneur posed in a tiny crop top and a pair of tailored pants which highlighted her insanely toned figure.

In the photo, Madison stood in front of a white wall. Clad in a top-and-trousers combo, she confidently flaunted her fit physique for the camera. She posed by standing with her legs apart and her right hip cocked to the side. The babe looked straight into the lens with a fierce expression on her face.

Madison wore a tiny crop top that had a white base with various prints all over. The piece resembled a scarf top, with crisscross detailing over her chest that went behind her neck. The skimpy number revealed a generous amount of skin, including the smallest hint of underboob.

She sported a pair of white tailored pants which appeared to be made of lightweight linen material. The trousers looked comfortable and had a slightly loose fit with a straight cut design. The waistband sat high, obscuring her navel from view, and it also emphasized her slim midsection. The light-colored ensemble made her bronzed skin pop.

As for her accessories, Madison wore dainty dangling earrings, a ring, and a thick bangle. She opted for a straight style for her short, blond hair. She added a center part and tucked her locks behind her ears, her bob grazing her shoulders.

The influencer paired the photo with a short caption. She revealed that her outfit was from Meshki and gave a discount code for her fans to use. The hottie tagged the retailer in both the caption and photo.

Many of her followers on the popular photo-sharing app were quick to react to the sizzling update. In less than a day of going live on the social media platform, the new post has received more than 4,000 likes and over 20 comments. Her eager fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. Other admirers didn't seem very confident with words and instead decided to express their thoughts on the snap with emoji.

"Always a stunner! You look really good, Maddie. May you have more blessings in the new year," a follower commented.

"You are a delight to the eyes! You are so beautiful and so sexy," wrote another social media user.

"Imagine looking this good," added a third fan.

