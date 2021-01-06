Trending Stories
January 6, 2021
Pia Mia Rocks Tiny Shorts With Funky Yeezy Sneakers, Fans Ask 'What The F*ck' Are On Her Feet
instagram
Fabio Magnocavallo

Pia Mia took to Instagram to update her followers with a series of new pics of herself. The Guamanian singer and actress enjoys showing off her outfits via the social media platform and opted for a sporty number for her most recent post.

The "We Should Be Together" hitmaker stunned in a sporty pink crop top that featured thin straps and Nike's signature swoosh logo in black. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and a hint of her midriff. She teamed the look with matching high-waisted shorts that fell above her upper thigh and had the same logo in white. Pia rocked long white socks from the same brand and funky slip-on Yeezy sneakers with holes in them. She held onto a black Louis Vuitton bag that had their multicolored print all over. Pia accessorized herself with three necklaces, one of which included a pendant featuring the word "Guam." She scraped back her blond hair into a bun and sported a middle part.

The 24-year-old treated her followers to seven images within one upload.

In the first shot, Pia was captured outdoors in the street with her left leg lifted. She posed side-on and gazed directly at the camera lens with a soft expression.

In the next slide, Pia was snapped from head-to-toe from behind while doing the same pose. The snap gave fans an eyeful from another angle and showcased her side profile, which highlighted her sharp jawline.

In the third frame, the songstress was pictured holding up her bag while keeping both feet on the ground.

In the tags, the Princess Diaries: Sand, Glitter and Silicone author credited designer Louis Vuitton and Kanye West's brand Yeezy for parts of her attire as well as H.Dayan & Co for her jewelry.

In the span of 10 hours, her post racked up more than 72,000 likes and over 340 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.2 million followers.

West's Yeezy sneakers come in various styles and have evolved over the years. While many of Pia's loyal social media audience adore the entertainer's sense of style, they don't appear to be a fan of her footwear this time around.

"You look cute, but not the shoes," one user wrote.

"Love your look girl, you always look so gorg but can't believe you invested in those shoes lol. I liked the original yeezys," another person shared.

"What the f*ck are they on your feet," remarked a third fan.

"Perfect except the clown shoes," a fourth admirer commented.

