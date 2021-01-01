Abby Dowse Looks Scandalously Sexy In A Sinful Lilac Set

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse thrilled her 2.7 million Instagram followers with her most recent share -- a sizzling shot in which she rocked a sexy lounge ensemble. The picture was taken indoors, and Abby was perched on what looked like a bed covered in white linens, with crisp white pillows visible behind her. The wall in the background was likewise made from boards in the same color arranged vertically, and Abby's bronzed skin and lilac outfit were the only pops of color in the otherwise neutral space.

The set was from the brand Missy Empire, and Abby tagged the label in the post. On top, she wore a cropped shirt that had a scandalously low-cut neckline, which revealed a serious amount of cleavage. The silky fabric stretched over her ample assets and there was a bow detail between her breasts, drawing even more attention to her chest. The piece also had sleeves with a bit of a volume, adding a feminine flair to the look. The top ended just below her breasts, leaving several inches of her toned stomach exposed.

She paired the cropped shirt with what seemed like a high-waisted skirt. The bottoms had an elastic waistband that settled right at her natural waist, hugging it before the fabric draped over her shapely hips and thighs. The hem came just a few inches down her bronzed, sculpted legs, leaving plenty of skin on display. The bottoms had a loose fit, with the material flaring out over her hips and onto the surface below her.

Abby added a few accessories to finish off the ensemble, wearing two delicate necklaces that included one with a cross pendant that hung just above her cleavage. She also had on a pair of hoop earrings and a delicate bracelet on each wrist. Her long blond locks tumbled down her chest and back in an effortless style, and she kept her gaze focused on the camera as she posed for the sultry snap.

Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 14,500 likes within three hours of going live. It also received 423 comments from her audience in the same time span.

"Gorgeous girl," one fan wrote, followed by a duo of heart-eyes emoji.

"You are really pretty Abby," another follower chimed in.

"You look amazing," a third fan remarked, including a purple heart emoji in the compliment.

Earlier today, as The Inquisitr reported, Abby shared a steamy snap taken poolside in which she rocked a barely-there swimsuit. Her skin glowed in the sunlight and her toned abs glistened, water droplets dotting her flawless figure.