Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 8, 2021
Ashley Alexiss Sizzles In Sexy Christmas Outfit While Spreading Her Legs & Posing With A Giant Lollipop
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

On Friday, December 18, Ashley Alexiss spiced up the feed of her Instagram followers with a saucy Christmas-themed shot wherein she flaunted her curvaceous figure while spreading her legs. The buxom beauty was seated on a couch and posed with a giant red-and-white lollipop, which was positioned between her open thighs. She rocked a sexy Mrs Claus outfit comprised of a skintight bodysuit that bared much of her lower body, further accentuating her shapely pins with shiny thigh-high stockings in black.

"Can I be Santa?" one follower offered in the comments section, echoing the thoughts of several of Ashley's enamored fans.

"We've even got a Christmas Queen!" chimed in another Instagrammer.

"As you show. It's all in the legs," remarked a third admirer, leaving a trail of fire emoji for the sizzling blonde.

"JINGLE JINGLE JINGLE!!! ASH!! ALL THE WAY BABE!! LOOKING GORGEOUS!! MAY YOU [sic] XMAS BE EXTRAVAGANT!! STAY SAFE AND SWEET BABE!!! MUCH LOVE FROM THE GREAT STATE OF TEXAS!!!" raved a fourth devotee.

Ashley put on a seductive display as she posed with both hands on the giant candy, cocking her shoulders and directing attention to her busty assets. Although the bodysuit featured a discrete neckline that only left a modest décolletage on show, it clung tightly enough to her chest to emphasize her voluptuous curves. It was decorated with a black lacy trim that drew the gaze to her upper body, while its off-the-shoulder design flashed a glimpse of her dark bra strap. A matching belt cinched the outfit at the waist, highlighting her hourglass shape.

The Sports Illustrated bombshell teased her ample hips in the super high-cut number, which also flaunted her curvy thighs. Her glistening stockings sported thick lace bands that drew the eye to the same focal point. A similar effect was achieved by the furry white trim of her long, bell sleeves, all of which worked together to concentrate the gaze toward Ashley's provocatively parted legs. The smoking-hot look was complete with glossy black pumps and understated jewelry, which included stud earrings, a ring, and a dainty necklace.

The gorgeous Bostonian styled her golden mane in sumptuous waves that brushed over her shoulder. She wore her hair with a side-part, showing off her cheekbones as she stared intensely into the camera and displayed a sultry smile.

The model was snapped in a wood panel interior that was lavishly decorated in the spirit of the season. A trio of red stockings embellished with a delicate snowflake print hung on the wall behind her. An ornate Christmas bough stretched above them, sporting strings of glittery baubles draping down. The holiday décor also included a bouquet of pinecones and evergreens, which rested on the floor by the couch. The furniture piece was a shimmering, metallic-gold color that made Ashley's red outfit pop. A furry blanket draped over the armrest, elegantly toning it down.

Known for her bubbly wit, Ashley delighted followers with a flirty-humorous caption, adding a festive touch with a couple of Christmas-themed emoji. The upload received a lot of love from her supporters, racking up more than 13,800 likes and 150 comments.

Latest Headlines

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021

Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should 'Probably' Be Allowed Back On Social Media

February 18, 2021

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

February 18, 2021

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.