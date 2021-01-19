Devin Brugman Reveals Insane Cleavage In Ebony Bodysuit & High-Heel Sandals

Devin Brugman delighted her Instagram followers with a sexy throwback of herself posing on the floor shortly after she moved into her new home.

The location was decidedly empty, with a dark swivel chair, shiny brown wooden floors, a light planter, and a fluffy cream carpet. Devin lounged on the rug with her head resting on the edge of the chair, and one foot stretched out onto the floor. She wore an ebony high-cut, square-neck bodysuit with small capped sleeves. The garment showcased a generous glimpse of Devin's ample cleavage, which pushed out over the neckline. It also emphasized her flat tummy and nipped-in waist. The model's shapely legs looked extra-long, thanks to the leg opening's high cut. She wore high-heel peep-toe sandals on her feet, revealing her tattoo on one foot.

Devin accessorized with a gold bracelet and dangly black earrings. She wore her long, dark locks pulled back with a deep side part, and pieces of her hair contrasted with the white wall behind her. She looked off into the distance with her full lips slightly open and a pleasant look on her face.

In her caption, Devin noted how the picture was taken before she got a couch. She also pointed out that back then, she had no clue how much time she'd spend in her apartment this year. Fans showed the post a lot of love, with more than 12,400 hitting the "like" button. Dozens also took a moment to leave an uplifting reply for the entrepreneur.

"OMG! What beautiful cleavage. You are an angel, Devon [sic]," one follower enthused, including a flame and a black heart.

"Yes, queen! This is giving off supermodel vibes for sure. How do you look so stunning all the time," a second devotee wondered, along with a crown, a rose, and flames.

"This is beautiful! This will be me in two weeks, except single, not beautiful, and without a chair, plant, or rug. You look simply stunning," a third fan wrote, who added a laughing-crying smiley.

"Smoke show! I never look like you look while lounging in the living room. You are smoking hot," a fourth Instagram user replied, adding red heart-eye emoji.

Devon regularly shows off her voluptuous curves on her account, where she shares photos of herself modeling swimwear, workout clothes, and other formfitting outfits. The Inquisitr previously reported that she delighted her fans with a photo of herself in skintight chartreuse leggings and a matching sports bra.