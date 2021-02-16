Trending Stories
Celebrities

Ginnifer Goodwin: Star's Shocking Criminal Family Secret Is Exposed [Video]

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Sabrina Carpenter Rocks White Panties And Hugs A Bear To Show Her Fans Some Love

Celebrities

Ex-Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Some Skin In String Bikini: 'Enjoy The View'

February 16, 2021
Suzy Cortez Shakes Her Famous Asset In The Tiniest Polka-Dot Thong
nsfw
Anna Harnes

Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez sent the pulses of her fans racing after she posted a video where she shook her most famous asset. Moreover, the brunette beauty wore the tiniest thong possible to do so, leaving little of her famous derriere to the imagination.

The video opened with a front view of Suzy wearing a tight, white ribbed sports bra that hugged every curve of her cleavage. It featured a low scooped neckline so that her assets were on full display and cut off just below her bustline so that a maximum amount of her incredible washboard abs were revealed.

Suzy looked down at the camera while wearing a pair of silver headphones. She twisted her trim torso a few times before turning around, bringing full attention to her perky posterior. She wore the skimpiest of thongs, colored bright red and patterned with tiny, white polka dots. It was a high-waisted cut, with side straps that nearly extended to her bellybutton, which helped accentuate her enviable hourglass figure.

Suzy's hair was styled straight and sleek. Though her face was only visible in the clip for a second, she appeared to be wearing little makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through.

Standing on a balcony with a glass railing that offered a glimpse of the blue waters beyond, Suzy began to shake her booty. After the first few shakes, she raised her arms up over her head.

She then brought them down again and teasingly adjusted the straps on her thong, offering viewers a peek of even more skin as she fiddled with the garment.

In her final move, she brought her hands to the back of her head as if to muss her hair. She made sure to sway her peachy posterior back and forth the entire time.

Within just a few hours, the upload earned just shy of 14,000 likes and over 260 comments.

"I love you beautiful," one love-struck fan gushed, with a heart-eye face and several fire emoji.

"Cute level 10," added a second, emphasizing his comment with a number of fire emoji as well.

"#QUEEN," proclaimed a third, adding a crown emoji.

"You are the best," concluded a fourth, with two pink hearts.

After winning the Miss BumBum competitions both in Brazil in 2014 and internationally this year, it's little surprise that the brunette bombshell is not shy about showing off her body. Another example is when she claimed she was "never satisfied" while wearing tiny Calvin Klein undies, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.

Latest Headlines

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

February 16, 2021

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Expresses Desire To Face Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar At 'WrestleMania 37'

February 16, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.