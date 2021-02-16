Suzy Cortez Shakes Her Famous Asset In The Tiniest Polka-Dot Thong

Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez sent the pulses of her fans racing after she posted a video where she shook her most famous asset. Moreover, the brunette beauty wore the tiniest thong possible to do so, leaving little of her famous derriere to the imagination.

The video opened with a front view of Suzy wearing a tight, white ribbed sports bra that hugged every curve of her cleavage. It featured a low scooped neckline so that her assets were on full display and cut off just below her bustline so that a maximum amount of her incredible washboard abs were revealed.

Suzy looked down at the camera while wearing a pair of silver headphones. She twisted her trim torso a few times before turning around, bringing full attention to her perky posterior. She wore the skimpiest of thongs, colored bright red and patterned with tiny, white polka dots. It was a high-waisted cut, with side straps that nearly extended to her bellybutton, which helped accentuate her enviable hourglass figure.

Suzy's hair was styled straight and sleek. Though her face was only visible in the clip for a second, she appeared to be wearing little makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through.

Standing on a balcony with a glass railing that offered a glimpse of the blue waters beyond, Suzy began to shake her booty. After the first few shakes, she raised her arms up over her head.

She then brought them down again and teasingly adjusted the straps on her thong, offering viewers a peek of even more skin as she fiddled with the garment.

In her final move, she brought her hands to the back of her head as if to muss her hair. She made sure to sway her peachy posterior back and forth the entire time. Within just a few hours, the upload earned just shy of 14,000 likes and over 260 comments.

"I love you beautiful," one love-struck fan gushed, with a heart-eye face and several fire emoji.

"Cute level 10," added a second, emphasizing his comment with a number of fire emoji as well.

"#QUEEN," proclaimed a third, adding a crown emoji.

"You are the best," concluded a fourth, with two pink hearts.

After winning the Miss BumBum competitions both in Brazil in 2014 and internationally this year, it's little surprise that the brunette bombshell is not shy about showing off her body. Another example is when she claimed she was "never satisfied" while wearing tiny Calvin Klein undies, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.