Suzy Cortez Sizzles In Calvin Klein Undies: 'Never Satisfied'

Brazilian bombshell Suzy Cortez just sent the pulses of her 2 million followers racing after uploading a shot where she sizzled in a pair of Calvin Klein undies.

In the picture, Suzy posed in front of a simple white wall, ensuring that she remained the center of attention -- though her fans would argue that it was not needed. She wore a black sports bra that had a one-shouldered detail. The neckline was part of a cutout accent, and featured a scoop neck that was checked by the diagonal shoulder strap.

Suzy coupled the sports bra with pair of light pink Calvin Klein underwear. The panties featured the oversized waistband with the designer's name written in large letters, and it wrapped around her hips in a way that will surely drive fans wild. The cut was fairly high-waisted so that it expertly accentuated Suzy's fantastic hourglass figure, and the shell pink color of the fabric highlighted the bombshell's beautiful bronzed skin.

The front cut of the undies almost looked like it was inspired by a slingshot bathing suit and revealed a maximum amount of the brunette beauty's toned thighs.

Suzy kept the rest of her look simple, with no accessories save a pair of pink aviator-inspired sunglasses. Her long brunette locks were styled straight and sleek, and were tossed over her right shoulder, cascading down to her midriff. She wore little makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through.

Suzy posed by slightly jutting out her hip so that her curves were further accentuated. Her right arm playfully pushed down her sunglasses so she could smolder into the camera, and the other hand held onto a pair of headphones. An armband for her iPhone was also strapped to her left upper arm.

Her caption, which was written in Portuguese, translated to "proud but never satisfied." Within just a couple of hours, the picture already earned more than 6,000 likes and around 90 comments.

"Amazing woman," one awestruck fan raved, with three kissing emoji faces.

"Gorgeous," echoed a second, with two heart-eye faces and two fire emoji.

"So beautiful," wrote a third, along with a red heart.

"I LOVE YOU BABY!!!" enthusiastically proclaimed a fourth.

It was not the only picture that Suzy posted today. She also treated fans to a shot where she boarded a plane while wearing lingerie, showing off the bumbum that made her famous. She also showed off her famous asset in a shot where she sported a soccer jersey, knee-high socks, and a thong, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.