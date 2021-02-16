Suzy Cortez Proclaims She Is 'Fire' In A Peacock Bikini, And Fans Wholeheartedly Agree

Brazilian bombshell Suzy Cortez has once again dropped jaws with her newest Instagram post, where she modeled a peacock-printed bikini by a luxurious pool. Suzy seemed to feel so confident in her own sexiness that she titled the upload "fire" and added two flame emoji. Fans most definitely agreed with the assessment.

In the picture, Suzy wore a small bikini with a blue, green, and purple peacock motif. The top was part triangle, part halter, and it featured two straps in the front that created a trendy x-cross at her collarbone. The top was also sure to flatter her bust, though much of her chest is obscured by artistic greenery in the foreground. Nevertheless, the buxom brunette gave her viewers a glimpse of the curve of her cleavage.

Suzy then opted for a mismatched bikini bottom in a monochromatic sapphire blue. The color looked stunning against her bronzed skin, especially with the hint of the aqua blue water of the pool behind her.

The bikini bottom fastened with straps at the side of Suzy's torso, and they reached up nearly to her bellybutton, highlighting her incredible hourglass figure.

Suzy completed the look with a pair of tribal beaded earrings and a blue-and-white bandana that she tied around her head. Both offered even more color to the picture, and particularly accentuated her beautiful light blue eyes. Her eyes were then highlighted even further with an expertly applied smoky eye.

Suzy kept the rest of her makeup simple and left her hair styled so that it fell in natural soft waves down toward her waist.

She was posed with her hands behind her head as she smoldered into the camera. Suzy was also sure to jut out her hip to flaunt the curve of the perky posterior that twice earned her the title of Miss BumBum. In just an hour, the upload earned over 3,400 likes and over 50 comments. Many of the replies were fans wholeheartedly agreeing with Suzy's assessment that she looked like fire in the photo.

"Fire hot... very beautiful," raved one follower, who mirrored Suzy's emoji with two fire ones.

"Stunning beauty," added a second awe-struck fan.

"So beautiful," gushed a third, along with two red hearts.

"I'm your 100 percent fan," proclaimed a fourth.

The Brazilian beauty often treats her followers to a number of steamy shots, and is very active on Instagram. In fact, just earlier this morning, she posted a black-and-white shot where she wore a thong why lying in bed, as covered by The Inquisitr.