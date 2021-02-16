Suzy Cortez Goes 'Cowgirl' In Red Lingerie & Cowboy Hat

Brazilian bombshell Suzy Cortez just wowed her two million followers yet again with a sultry new shot of her posing in skimpy red lingerie and a matching flame-hued cowboy hat.

Flaunting her amazing figure is nothing new for Suzy. She first shot to fame after winning the Brazilian Miss BumBum competition in 2015 and recently reclaimed the title in the inaugural International contest this past fall.

Fortunately for fans, the curve of her award-winning bumbum was on full display in her latest shot. In the picture, Suzy stood angled sideways to best show off her killer body.

The bralette was a halter style, with a criss-cross detail at the collarbone that wrapped around the stunner's neck. The thin back straps revealed a small tattoo on Suzy's ribcage. The top was a bright red shade that looked particularly beautiful against the brunette beauty's tanned and toned limbs.

Flaunting her washboard abs, Suzy then completed the look with a teeny tiny pair of matching red panties. The side straps extended up towards her bellybutton, emphasizing her phenomenal hourglass figure. The side of her famously pert posterior was fully visible, no doubt delighting her fans.

Suzy's long brown hair was styled in loose beachy waves that cascaded down towards her lower back. She wore a sultry smoky eye and the slightest hint of bronzer, as well as a classic pink manicure. She opted to keep her lips bare.

The picture also gave the hint of thigh-high red leather boots, particularly noticable above her right knee. That said, the accessory that grabs the most attention is undoubtedly her striking red cowboy hat. Suzy posed with one arm in the air and the other tipping the fun headwear forward, partially hiding her face.

In the background was an inviting bed, adding the final sultry touch to the shot. In her caption, Suzy playfully referred to herself as a "cowgirl," and fans went crazy over both the picture and how she described herself. The upload has earned over 11,000 likes and around 140 comments to date.

"Hottest Cowgirl," one fan complimented, along with a smiley face.

"Beautiful my love," wrote a second lovestruck user, adding several red heart emoji.

"Red hot, Suzy," a third fan added, along with a bikini and fire emoji.

"I'm in love," concluded a fourth follower, using a red lip and two fire emoji to emphasize their comment.

This is not the first time this week Suzy has leaned into an Americana-themed photoshoot. Just yesterday, she wowed fans when she modeled an American flag-printed bandeau top. Most tantalizingly, she censored her body with a "top secret" badge, as covered by The Inquisitr.