Trending Stories
Celebrities

Ginnifer Goodwin: Star's Shocking Criminal Family Secret Is Exposed [Video]

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Sabrina Carpenter Rocks White Panties And Hugs A Bear To Show Her Fans Some Love

Celebrities

Ex-Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Some Skin In String Bikini: 'Enjoy The View'

February 16, 2021
Suzy Cortez Is Censored With 'Top Secret' Badge & American Flag Bandeau Top
nsfw
Anna Harnes

Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez is known for posting pictures that leave little to the imagination. However, she cheekily censored herself with a "top secret" badge in her new Instagram post that might be one of her most revealing yet.

In the picture, she modeled an American flag wrapped around her bust in a bandeau style. However, it did not appear to be wrapped very securely, and the brunette beauty looked perilously close to spilling out.

She wore no other article of clothing, revealing her body nearly in full from her sculpted collar bone to her toned midriff. Her tan skin glowed against the white backdrop of the photo, and she playfully tugged at her torso in a way that surely sends the pulses of her 2.1 million fans racing.

However, what is undoubtedly the most attention grabbing aspect of the update is the fact that Suzy was not wearing underwear, and instead censored herself with a huge "Top Secret" and "Confidential" badge to protect her modesty.

Though the picture extends a little past her thighs, it is hinted that her legs were spread apart, adding even more overt sexiness to the snapshot.

The brunette beauty completed the look by wearing pigtails styled into boxer braids. She accessorized with a pair of trendy rectangular sunglasses and a necklace. She appeared to have a rubber band around her wrist.

Her makeup features light brown eye shadow and mascara that coated her long and voluminous lashes. She also added the smallest swipe of clear gloss on her lips so that they reflected just the smallest bit of light.

Though the upload is a video, clicking it provides a still shot of the brunette bombshell.

The post earned over 9,000 likes and more than 100 comments.

"Ohhh," one awestruck user managed to write, adding several fire emoji to complete his thoughts on the picture.

Considering the hotness of the picture, it is little surprise that the fire emoji was a popular fixture in many of the comments.

"Amazing post babe," added a second, with several applauding hands in addition to the aforementioned fire symbol.

"Super hot," raved a third, again with several fire emoji.

"Goddess," concluded a fourth, along with a red heart.

One fan also cheekily asked what was "top secret;" Suzy did not answer her inquiring user. However, the follower might find out by subscribing to Suzy's private website, which she advertised for in her caption.

This is not the only sultry photo she has posted to promote the website. She also flaunted her washboard abs while wearing a bikini and crop top while at the beach, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.

Latest Headlines

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

February 16, 2021

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Expresses Desire To Face Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar At 'WrestleMania 37'

February 16, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.