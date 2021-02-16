Trending Stories
Celebrities

Ginnifer Goodwin: Star's Shocking Criminal Family Secret Is Exposed [Video]

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

US Politics

Joe Biden Says Donald Trump Has 'Cloaked America In Darkness' As He Accepts Democratic Nomination

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

Instagram Models

Brit Manuela Works On Her Tan While Dressed In A Skimpy Purple Bikini

February 16, 2021
Suzy Cortez Gets On The Floor In A Bunny Mask In Sizzling New Pic
nsfw
Anna Harnes

Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez is no stranger to pushing the envelope with sexy shots, but she may have posted her sultriest yet when she dressed in dominatrix-inspired attire while posing on the floor.

In her newest Instagram post, Suzy added in her caption that any of her 2 million fans who were interested in more sizzling shots could sign up for exclusive content from the Brazilian bombshell. Though Suzy makes money from appearances and modeling contracts, she often posts about her private website, suggesting that it is a significant source of revenue for the buxom brunette.

No doubt many will be swayed to sign up after her latest shot. In the picture, Suzy wears a leather outfit that gives off serious dominatrix vibes due to its material and strap details. The top part of the outfit consists of a bralette, with a peek-a-boo accent at the side of the bust.

A strap wraps around her tiny waist, cinching her torso and highlighting her hourglass figure. The ensemble then turns into a thong bottom to leave much of her peachy posterior on full display. Another strap then wraps around the bottom of her famous derriere, once again emphasizing her insane curves.

Suzy seriously upped the dominatrix vibe by adding a pair of black patent leather thigh-high boots with a lace-up accent. Though fans will miss seeing her long and lean legs, she ensures that focus remains on her famous "bumbum."

The bombshell completed the look with a leather mask that had bunny ears on top.

It is not just the ensemble that has the pulses of her fans racing, but also her pose. Suzy faces away from the camera, again keeping attention on her posterior. However, she is also on her hands and knees, in a very suggestive position. She looks over her shoulder at the camera, smoldering all the while.

Within one hour of posting, the picture already earned over 13,000 likes and over 200 comments.

"You are something special Suzy," one fan raved, along with a number of fire emoji and a heart-eye face.

"Omg," added a second, along with several heart-eye and a hand-clapping emoji.

"BEAUTIFUL," exclaimed a third, along with a plethora of lovestruck faces.

Others simply expressed their thoughts in emoji, most commonly using the fire, peach, and heart-eye face.

Having won the Miss BumBum competition in both 2015 and 2019, Suzy often posts pictures that highlight her most famous feature. Another recent shot that flattered her asset featured a tight mini dress that hugged her curves, as covered by The Inquisitr.

Latest Headlines

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

February 16, 2021

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Expresses Desire To Face Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar At 'WrestleMania 37'

February 16, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.