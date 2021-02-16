Suzy Cortez Stuns In A Brazilian Themed Costume

Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez may have first won her title in 2015 in her native country of Brazil, but she just proved once again that her derriere reigns supreme after winning this year's first international competition.

Since then, she has taken advantage of the win in a number of different ways, from going on a series of television shows to growing her Instagram following as an influencer. Though Suzy has always been a prolific social media user -- with a fanbase of over 2 million followers -- she has been posting up to five pictures in the span of 24 hours. However, it's unlikely that her fans are complaining.

In Suzy's most recent picture, she posed while in a pool area while wearing the tiniest pair of white denim shorts possible. The shorts were so small that when she bended over, it looked almost as if she was wearing briefs. The only clue to their being Daisy Dukes are the strands from the hem.

Suzy completed the look with an off-the-shoulder t-shirt, though it is difficult to see the outfit fully since she was posing with her back to the camera. However, the position allows her posterior to remain center stage. In the background are a number of lush green palms. The upload earned over 8,000 likes and around 130 comments within an hour.

"So beautiful," one fan gushed, adding several fire and red heart emoji.

"[Your] body is made from God," besotted follower proclaimed.

Though fans were loving the shot of Suzy's behind, they went even crazier over one where Suzy wore a Brazilian-themed costume. It appears that the picture is from the recent Miss BumBum competition in which she placed first.

In the shot, Suzy wore the smallest of green and yellow bikinis, in honor of her home country. The top was a classic triangle style, and the bottom a side-tie silhouette.

Suzy completed the look with a pair of thigh-high high-heeled boots. She bent down while flaunting her washboard abs and toned thighs. Her long brown hair was styled into bombshell waves that cascaded down to her waist, and she appeared to have accessorized with a choker necklace. Fans went wild over the new upload, and the picture earned over 27,000 likes and close to 400 comments.

"You look stunning you beautiful angel," one user wrote.

"Goddess Goddess Goddess," added another.

Another recent post showed Suzy modeling a cheeky pair of briefs while wearing boxing gloves, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.