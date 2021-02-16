Trending Stories
Celebrities

Ginnifer Goodwin: Star's Shocking Criminal Family Secret Is Exposed [Video]

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Sabrina Carpenter Rocks White Panties And Hugs A Bear To Show Her Fans Some Love

Celebrities

Ex-Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Some Skin In String Bikini: 'Enjoy The View'

February 16, 2021
Suzy Cortez Shakes Her Famous Asset In Daisy Dukes
nsfw
Anna Harnes

Suzy Cortez is riding high and having a deservedly good time. After all, she just reclaimed her crown as having the best booty in the international Miss BumBum competition, in addition to winning it four years ago in her native Brazil.

Fortunately for her fans, she is not shy about showing off her most famous asset, and did just that in a recent television appearance. Though she normally showcases her derriere in skimpy clothing and provocative poses, she did it differently this time, by showing off some sultry dance moves that required some serious hip maneuvers.

The appearance was on Fox News Mexico, and for the occasion, Suzy wore a pair of Daisy Dukes shorts with a white crop top. The Daisy Dukes hugged her perky posterior, and the combo was able to show off her thin waist and hourglass figure.

Her legs were elongated with a pair of black high-heeled booties, and her long black hair was styled straight and sleek.

The video begins with Suzy walking away from the camera, swaying so that she moves with the beat of the music. She is with a number of other people who also do the same dance move, though they perhaps do not quite have Suzy's skill.

The camera then zooms onto Suzy's footwork as she turns around to face her audience. The camera gets a side angle of the brunette beauty as she moves her hips once more, this time bringing some arm action into the mix.

Toward the end of the video, she tries to show a male colleague how to mimic her moves, though he doesn't seem to get the same magic.

The upload quickly earned over 20,000 plays, nearly 3,000 likes, and around 45 comments, as of the time of this writing.

"Awesome outstanding excellent," gushed one fan, throwing out as many compliments as he could before adding three lip emoji.

Others simply expressed their thoughts in the way of emoji, often using the fire and peach emoji to send their compliments.

The brunette beauty should be used to having a number of adoring fans, as she gets a plethora of positive responses each time she posts a picture. Though many of them are based in Brazil and South America, her fame has been growing, and she can claim an international audience.

It was also not the first television interview she's given as of late. In another TV appearance, she absolutely sizzled in a striped crop top and white high-waisted pants, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.

Latest Headlines

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

February 16, 2021

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Expresses Desire To Face Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar At 'WrestleMania 37'

February 16, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.