February 16, 2021
Suzy Cortez Sizzles In A Minidress And A Blue Bikini In Post-Win Updates
nsfw
Anna Harnes

Brazilian bombshell Suzy Cortez is just coming off the victory of her second Miss BumBum title. The brunette beauty first won the competition, then still exclusively in Brazil, back in 2015. Now, just this month, she managed to beat out contestants around the globe in an international version to win once again.

In light of her victory, Suzy is doing the interview circuit and keeping her Instagram followers updated with her various appearances. One of her biggest appearances yet was for Mexican channel Azteca Uno. The channel is one of the largest in the country and boasts offerings that range from telenovelas to entertainment shows to hard news.

Suzy was asked to appear on Venga la Alegría, their morning show which airs from 8:55 to noon. It is one of the most watched morning shows in Mexico.

To advertise for the interview, Venga la Alegría, or VLA for short, chose to showcase Suzy in a sizzling picture in a blue bikini. Though she had posted a number of similar photos before, as covered by The Inquisitr, the bikini is one of her most beloved by followers, and fans are surely happy for the encore. Clad in a blue metallic number, Suzy seems nearly close to bursting out as her ample assets bulge against her skimpy bikini.

The thong cut leaves little of her derriere to the imagination, and her limbs look especially tan against the sand. The pose is particularly sultry, as Suzy lifts her posterior as she rests her torso against the beach.

The post earned over 5,600 likes and more than 110 comments in under three hours. Many congratulated Suzy on her interview, while others offered compliments of her killer body.

"Very beautiful lady and amazing physique!!" one fan gushed, with a number of emoji ranging from fire to red roses to a kissing face.

"Wonderful," sighed a second, with two red rose emoji.

"Delicious," added a third, with a red heart included.

Suzy also offered her fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the set. For her attire, Suzy wore an incredibly short metallic minidress. Though it is long-sleeved and features a crew neck neckline, it is far from a modest look, as the skirt barely reaches her toned thighs.

In addition to the dress, Suzy elongated her legs with a pair of peep-toe high heels. In addition, the image flaunted both her ribbon and crown from the recent pageant. Her long brown hair is styled into classic waves and cascades down to her waist.

The picture earned over 17,500 likes and more than 200 comments.

