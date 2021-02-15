Stefflon Don Poses In Skintight Latex Pants For Latest Instagram Post

Stefflon Don is one fashionista who continues to post photos to her Instagram account where she serves killer looks.

For the "Phone Down" rapper's latest upload, she wore a long-sleeved pink shirt with a black graffiti-style print on it. She tied it up to show off a little midriff and paired the look with black skintight, laced up latex pants and stilettoes. She accessorized herself with rectangular sunglasses, a jeweled chain, and a black handbag on her shoulder. Stefflon's long red acrylic nails also gave her some extra fire.

She is known for changing up her hair all the time and sported long straight dark hair.

In the first two shots attached, she stands by a black car, touching her sunglasses. In the third, she walks while looking over her shoulder, showing off her curves and garment from the back.

The "Pretty Girl" hitmaker geotagged the post as Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

In the space of 20 minutes, her post racked up more than 13,000 likes, proving to be an instant hit with her followers.

"Steff's so hot," one user wrote adding multiple flame emoji.

"Not your Regular DON. PERIOD," another fan shared.

"Your figure is incredible," a third follower mentioned.

"You're so fierce," a fourth fan remarked.

"Looking good," a fifth follower commented.

Yesterday, Stefflon treated fans to a photo of herself in a leopard swimsuit, as The Inquisitr reported. She looked absolutely stunning as she posed by the ocean and a ton of rocks. Since 2016, she has dropped two mixtapes – Real Ting Mixtape and Secure– and has been building her profile up as one of music's rising rappers.

On Spotify, Stefflon currently has more than 7.7 million monthly listeners who play her music around the globe. Her most popular song on the app at the moment is her collaboration with Wiley, Sean Paul, and Idris Elba, "Boasty." Other tracks in her top five most played include "16 Shots;" "Bum Bum Tam Tam;" a remix she did with MC Fioti, Future, J Balvin, and Juan Magán; "Calypso" with Luis Fonsi; and "Hurtin' Me," featuring French Montana.

Recently, there were rumors that she and her partner, Burna Boy, had split up after clips of Burna and his ex-girlfriend appeared online. Stefflon put everything to rest on her Instagram story, letting her followers know that the video clips were old and that they hadn't separated.

To stay up to date with Stefflon, follow her Instagram account, which has more than 2 million followers.