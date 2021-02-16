Suzy Cortez Sizzles In Dominatrix-Style Thigh High Leather Boots

Brazilian bombshell Suzy Cortez just wowed her Instagram followers yet again. Though the buxom brunette often sets social media on fire due to her penchant for sultry photos, this time she dropped jaws after deciding to play at being a "rebel" girl. The stunner dressed up in a tank top, panties, and very sexy black leather thigh high boots for the occasion. Fans were unsurprisingly floored.

Suzy won the Brazilian Miss BumBum contest in 2015, beating out over 500 other applicants. Since then, she has arguably been the most famous face of the prize and even was the "muse" of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

Her sizzling Instagram account also keeps her in the spotlight, as her over two million followers wait for the latest snap from the star.

The aforementioned "rebel" picture shows Suzy standing in a long hallway, arms out and left leg slightly bent. On top, she wears a white tank top with a dark floral pattern covered by a large black cross on the torso. She wears no bottoms, only a pair of tiny black panties.

However, the show-stopping part of the picture is the pair of dominatrix-like boots that Suzy sports. Black, thigh-high, and made of leather, they are sure to send the pulses of her fans racing.

Suzy completed the look with braided pigtails and pink modern sunglasses. The shot quickly earned over 10,600 likes and 175 comments.

"You look amazing," gushed one fan, with a heart-eyes emoji.

"Blazing Hot!" added another, with four fire emoji to emphasize his point.

"Gangsters paradise," a third teased, with an a-ok emoji.

Though Suzy has worn thigh high boots before, a majority of her feed tends to revolve around lingerie or bikini shots, so her "rebel" photo offered her fans some variety. Recently, the model has been dabbling in themed photoshoots. Just a few days ago, she posted shots from her "American girl" themed shoot.

As previously covered by The Inquisitr, the brunette bombshell flaunted her insane curves in a red monokini so low cut that it extended past her belly button. Suzy then completed the look with a heavy smoky eye and American flag printed cowboy hat.

In addition to her social media fame, Suzy has modeled for Maxim and appeared in a Netflix special that documented the Miss BumBum contest. She is also trying to break into the reality television world. She was scheduled to appear on the British series Big Brother before having to drop out due to prior commitments.