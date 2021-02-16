Trending Stories
February 16, 2021
Suzy Cortez Sizzles In A Plunging Red Monokini, And Instagram Is Going Wild
nsfw
Anna Harnes

Suzy Cortez may be a proud Brazilian bombshell, but she nonetheless enjoyed playing an American in a recent "American Girl" themed photoshoot. The 2015 winner of the Miss BumBum contest treated her followers to sneak peak, in which she wows in a plunging red monokini, complete with an American flag hat.

The brunette beauty first found fame thanks to her famous derriere, which beat out those of 500 other women to be named the best in Brazil. However, it is safe to say from her numerous Instagram pictures that her entire figure is fantastic, and social media users seem to agree. Her following only keeps growing. It currently stands at around two million.

Though Suzy is most popular is Brazil, she does have a large international fanbase as well and almost appeared on the popular British reality show Big Brother. Unfortunately, contractual obligations in Australia forced the buxom brunette to drop out.

Her growing international base might also be the reason behind her latest Americana shoot. In the post, Suzy donned a plunging red monokini. It was so low cut that it extended to her belly button, revealing an incredible amount of cleavage. It was also open at the sides, showing as much skin as possible.

The bottom of the suit extended up towards her tiny waist, flaunting her hourglass figure while showing a maximum amount of the stunner's long legs and pert posterior. The look was completed with an American flag printed cowboy hat.

In terms of styling, the stunner wore no accessories, letting her killer body be the only source of attention. Her long black locks were styled straight, and she sported a heavy smoky eye.

Within hours, the snapshot earned nearly 10,000 likes and over 175 comments.

"Hottest woman on this planet," one fan proclaimed, with a fire, devil, and heart-eyes emoji.

"I love your gorgeous figure," another one wrote, with a number of lip emoji.

"I Love You Suzy," confessed a third fan, with a pink heart, red lips, and two thumbs up emoji.

Though the lovestruck fan might adore the Brazilian beauty, he might be out of luck if he isn't a soccer player. The voluptuous stunner has made headlines for dating a number of star athletes, though unfortunately never Lionel Messi, her hero.

Suzy has also made headlines for being the "muse" for the 2016 Rio Olympics and posing for Playboy magazine.

She unsurprisingly sizzled in the shoot, likely thanks to all her practice of taking sultry shots for her fans on Instagram.

