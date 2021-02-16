Trending Stories
Celebrities

Ginnifer Goodwin: Star's Shocking Criminal Family Secret Is Exposed [Video]

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Sabrina Carpenter Rocks White Panties And Hugs A Bear To Show Her Fans Some Love

Celebrities

Ex-Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Some Skin In String Bikini: 'Enjoy The View'

February 16, 2021
'Bond Girl' Olga Kurylenko Sizzles In Black Lace Lingerie
nsfw
Anna Harnes

Ukrainian born beauty Olga Kurylenko first set pulses racing as Bond girl Camille in Quantum of Solace. Now, the brunette bombshell has done it again with a picture posted to Instagram where the actress spreads her legs while posing on a bed in a black lace bustier. The stunner boasts nearly half a million followers on the social media website.

The post was shared in anticipation of her latest movie, The Room. The film is a thriller by director Christian Volckman and co-stars Kevin Janssens of Revenge fame. Though the movie was shown in the spring at the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival, it is being released in Portugal and Russia this September.

Olga's latest post is a hazy reflection that shows her perched on a luxurious bed, surrounded by satin pillows and down blankets. Behind her are a number of oversized floral paintings, setting the scene as an expensive bedroom. On the bed, Olga sultrily closes her eyes and spreads her legs. She is wearing a black lace corset that shows off her hourglass figure to its best advantage. The corset is lined with a pink ribbon that traces the outline of her cleavage and drops down the length of her torso.

In addition to the corset, Olga sports black tights, with a dark band around her upper thighs. She leans forwards slightly, sensually resting her hands around her knees.

Within three hours, the post already earned over 9,000 likes and nearly 100 comments gushing about the actress and model's beauty.

"Too gorgeous," wrote one lovestruck fan.

"Stunning," echoed another.

In the caption, the brunette beauty exclaimed that she was "excited" for people to see her movie. The thriller deals with the psychological repercussions of a room that grants all wishes.

"Kate and Matt are a young couple in their thirties in search of a more authentic and healthy life. They leave the City to move into an old house in the middle of nowhere," the synopsis reads, per Gizmodo.

"Soon they discover a secret hidden room that has the extraordinary power to materialize anything they wish for. Their new life becomes a true fairytale. They spend days and nights indulging their every desire of material possession, swimming in money and champagne. Yet beneath this apparent state of bliss, something darker lurks: some wishes can have dire consequences. That Room could very well turn their dream into a nightmare."
In addition to Quantum of Solace and The Room, Olga has also acted in Oblivion and the television series Magic City.

Latest Headlines

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

February 16, 2021

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Expresses Desire To Face Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar At 'WrestleMania 37'

February 16, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.