Kelis Does The Splits In Bikini During Carefree Photo

Kelis is living her life to the fullest, and her latest Instagram upload proves that.

The "Caught Out There" hitmaker shared a photo of her in the sand doing the splits in a carefree, happy photo. Kelis is embracing the sun in a bikini and is smiling with a cheesy grin. She has her hands in the air, giving off a lot of positive energy. Her short curly hair shows off her youthful face and proves she can rock any hairstyle. For her caption, Kelis mentions that she's happy it's Friday.

The photo looks like it was taken with a disposable camera as it has a vintage feel to it.

Within 30 minutes, the photo made an instant impact on her followers, racking up over 4,000 likes.

"This is an Accurate representation of my Friday feel. I'm so happy to see the weekend," one user wrote.

"Damn you're breathtaking," another shared.

"I just love the sense of freedom you have in your career and lifestyle. I will always be one of your biggest fans, you are so bomb," a third mentioned.

"@kelis seeing this just made my Friday much better!!" a fourth fan commented.

"Youthful queen," a fifth follower insisted.

While Kelis didn't geotag the photo, she has been in Zanzibar, Tanzania, recently sharing images of her on the beach.

Since bursting onto the music scene in the late '90s, Kelis has become a credible act. Her debut album, Kaleidoscope, was produced and composed by The Neptunes -- the duo of Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo. The critically acclaimed record also achieved commercial success with its singles. Her debut single, "Caught Out There," peaked at No. 4 in the U.K. and No. 54 in the U.S. In 2001, she won the BRIT Award for International Breakthrough Act.

Since then, she has released five more studio albums — Wonderland, Tasty, Kelis Was Here, Flesh Tone, and Food.

Tasty remains her most successful album, going gold in the U.S. and Australia and platinum in the U.K. The lead single, "Milkshake," remains her signature single and earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Urban/Alternative Performance in 2004. The track has been streamed over 124 million times on Spotify, where she currently has over 2.4 million monthly listeners.

Throughout her career, she has collaborated with a number of big names, including Calvin Harris, Foxy Brown, Enrique Iglesias, Busta Rhymes, and Andre 3000, to name a few.

Kelis married rapper Nas in June 2005 and had her first son, Knight, with him. After being together for many years, the pair got divorced in 2010. In 2014, she re-married to real estate agent Mike Mora. They had their first child together, Shepherd, in 2015.