Nicki Minaj Uploads Raunchy Video Consisting Of Twerking On Instagram

Nicki Minaj is currently living her best life on her European tour and her Instagram video upload of her show in Amsterdam proves that.

In the video, Minaj is surrounded by her dancers who are twerking while she seductively lies on her front and pushes out her most famous asset, her bootylicious booty. The camera moves around her set and shows you a closer look at her figure. Nicki starts to lie on her back and spreads her legs wide open and gives fans potentially more than what they bargained for. The crowd wasn't complaining as they screamed extra loud when she had her thick thighs in the air and derriere on full show.

The video has been watched over 1.8 million times and commented on in the thousands within 13 hours.

This world tour is in support of her latest album Queen. Titled "Nicki Wrld," the show is a co-joint tour with rising rapper Juice Wrld. The tour initially was supposed to be a co-headline with Future. However, the "Jumpin On A Jet" hitmaker was forced to pull out of the dates in question due to production issues.

"I'm in love with Juice Wrld's music & feel so stoked to have him join me. This will be one for the books," the "Pound The Alarm" star expressed, according to The Metro.

The European leg will end March 28 in Geneva, Switzerland, at the SEG Geneva Arena.

Minaj is yet to reschedule the U.S. leg that she canceled. However, she spoke about it on Queen Radio.

"I know my U.S. fans are waiting for the tour dates and it's coming. All I'm going to say is, the person on this tour with me — y'all going to like it," Billboard reported her saying.

Since bursting onto the music scene, Minaj has won six American Music Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, five MTV Europe Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, and 11 BET Awards. With all this success, she hasn't yet been able to bag herself a Grammy Award, despite being nominated a total of 10 times.

Aside from singing and rapping, she also acts. Her first role was playing the voiceover for the character Steffie in Ice Age: Continental Drift in 2012. Since then, she has starred in The Other Woman and Barbershop: The Next Cut. This year, she is set to be in The Angry Birds Movie 2.

On Instagram, Minaj has 101 million followers. On Twitter, she has 20.5 million followers. She updates her socials regularly for her fans she calls "Barbs."