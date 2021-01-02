Cardi B Leaves Nothing To The Imagination In Revealing Red Lingerie For Las Vegas Adult Entertainment Expo

For Cardi B, what happens in Vegas... stays all over the internet.

The rapper took to Sin City this weekend for an appearance at the AVN Adult Entertainment Expo, the biggest annual showcase of the adult film industry. Cardi certainly dressed the part, showing up in some very revealing red lingerie that earned her some viral attention.

As the Daily Mail noted, Cardi B became the first female to perform at the annual AVN award show since it opened in 1998, and seemed to fit right in.

"She paired the racy look with red suspenders and a PVC style coat which barely covered her ample assets," the report noted. "The mother-of-one swept her hair back into a sleek ponytail and sported plenty of heavy eye make-up for the gig."

Cardi B will be seeing a lot more of Las Vegas in the coming months. The Palms Casino and Resort announced earlier this week that the 26-year-old rapper would be headlining a residency at the KOAS club after it opens in April, the Associated Press reported.

Cardi B is part of a star-stacked lineup that will be playing in the newly renovated Palms, which underwent over $690 million in changes. Some of the amazing new features include a 360-degree rotational DJ booth, new restaurants, and a casino floor with an actual shark tank. Joining Cardi B in performing will be G-Eazy, Kaskade, Above & Beyond, and Skrillex.

Cardi B will be blazing ground as one of the first rappers to take up residence in Las Vegas, a gig normally reserved for established pop stars like Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani, Celine Dion, and Jennifer Lopez.

It was also this week that the Grammy Awards announced that Cardi B will be performing at the show this year, where she is also nominated for five awards, including album of the year Invasion of Privacy and record of the year for "I Like It." And to top it off, Cardi B will be appearing in a new Pepsi ad that will debut during the Super Bowl.

#CardiB sizzles in VERY racy PVC lingerie complete with suspenders and fishnets as she performs at X-rated exhibition in Las Vegas https://t.co/kkCUf8n3JI — 📰The_News_DIVA📰 (@The_News_DIVA) January 26, 2019

Cardi B also brushed up her political chops this week, taking to Twitter and Instagram to blast Donald Trump for the ongoing government shutdown and praising House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for "dog-walking" the president.

But for now, Cardi B is focused on her appearance at the adult entertainment expo in Las Vegas and is already getting plenty of attention for it. Pictures of her racy attire spread across social media ahead of her performance, helping draw more attention to the gig.