Take A Look Inside Katy Perry's Recently Sold Beverly Hills Mansion

Celebrities are always looking for possible opportunities to sell or buy real estate, and Katy Perry has recently done the same.

Perry is known for many of her songs, including "Roar," "Swish Swish," and "Harleys in Hawaii."

The 37-year-old singer and the American Idol Judge has sold one of her properties, and we can't ignore this deal!

The Sale Price

Katy Perry with dark hair
Shutterstock | 842284

Perry manager to sell her Beverly Hills Mansion for $18 million, but this wasn't the same price she asked for.

Perry listed the mansion at the end of last March, and she was asking for about $19.5 million.

The positive side here is that Perry managed to break even through this sale, at least. The singer has owned the mansion since she purchased it in 2017, so it stayed with her for a while. Back then, she bought it for almost $18 million or, to be more precise for $17,995,000.

More About The House

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom smiling
Shutterstock | 2914948

While the mansion is located in Beverly Hills, CA, it was more elegantly described in the listing with Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland.

The listing said the mansion is located in "the exclusive guarded celebrity enclave of Hidden Valley Road in Beverly Hills." That definitely sounds better.

The estate is ivy-covered and was built in 1959 but has been updated through the years. It can now be seen as a contemporary home that has Regency-style. So, we can understand why someone was ready to pay about $18 million for it. We say someone because the property's records weren't made public yet, so the buyer is still unknown.

Famous And Private

Katy Perry's pervious living room
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

Perry's previous residence has five bedrooms, and it was built across 5,427 square feet with designer décor plus a colorful palette.

The listing also mentioned that the property features a "sky-lit entry gallery, step-down living room with fireplace and views of expansive lawn, infinity pool, and spectacular trees." The mansion also has large gates, a long driveway, and a secluded location, offering some privacy for Katy, her fiancé Orlando Bloom, and their daughter Daisy.

Besides the fact that the mansion is already famous because of its previous owners, it also appeared on American Idol. This was when Perry shared a video of her living room there during the pandemic.

Inside The Mansion Itself

Katy Perry's previous guesthouse
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

Of course, privacy is a definite pro, but we can't ignore that the mansion's appearance is the same.

Some of the mansion's parts include a sky-lit entry gallery, a fireplace inside a step-down living room, and a wood-paneled library. It also includes a gym and a lower-level room which can be used as a family or media room.

The pros of the mansion don't end here. If we look at the primary suite, we will find another fireplace, double closets, and a marble bath. The grounds feature an infinity pool and an outdoor dining terrace. Additionally, the new owner won't find any problems with parking several cars since the parking space is more than enough; there is no need to worry about safety, too as there is on-site security. Congratulations, Katy on the sale, which is her second one in the last two years.

Not The First House To Sell

Katy Perry's current house in Montecito
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

Katy Perry also owned another house near this mansion, but she sold that one too. She bought it in 2018 for $7,450,000 to use as a guesthouse for her family and friends. Clearly, this didn't happen, as the singer listed the house once again in 2020 for $7,950,000.

She had to wait almost a year before it was finally sold in May 2021 for $7,475,000.

We hope that Katy and her family will be more content with their current home in Montecito.

