The Dodgers have yet to announce their starting pitcher for this game, but that shouldn't necessarily matter.

The Dodgers are going to be coming into this one with the ninth-best batting average in all of baseball at .248 and also have been able to hit home runs at a high level as they have belted 48, which ranks them with the eighth-most in baseball.

Despite them being at the top of the league in terms of most hitting stats, this Los Angeles Dodgers team can be a lot better than they're currently playing. With a lineup That features guys like Trea Turner, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and other high-level hitters, it's only a matter of time before the Dodgers lineup truly starts showing how good they can be.