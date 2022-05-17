Leah McSweeney was featured full-time on the two most recent seasons of The Real Housewives of New York City, season 12 and season 13. But, when speaking of the upcoming RHONY: Legacy series, she said that she doesn't believe she will be asked back.
'I Think I'm Not Coming Back': Leah McSweeney Talks 'RHONY: Legacy'
Leah McSweeney Isn't Confident In Her Future With The Series
Leah McSweeney discussed her future on The Real Housewives of New York City during an episode of the We Should Talk podcast with Gibson Johns, via PEOPLE, days ago.
Nearly two months after Bravo executive Andy Cohen confirmed to Variety that the reality series would be split into two different shows, the first of which will serve as the 14th season of the Bravo show and feature an entirely rebooted cast, and a second that will include former cast members of the original series but potentially air on Peacock or another network, McSweeney said, "I think I'm not coming back."
Leah McSweeney Doesn't Want To Consider A Possible Role
According to McSweeney, she doesn't want to spend time considering what she would say if she were approached to star on RHONY: Legacy.
"I mean look, I have to see if they offer me to go back, I have to wait to see who's on it and which show it is, and whatever … you know I can't think the what if," she explained.
While McSweeney started out as a fan favorite on the show, she had a bit of a tough time as she filmed season 13 due to the death of her mother. And, because she frequently acted out, many of her fans turned against her.
Leah McSweeney Would Be 'Bummed' If 'RHONY' Season 13 Was Her Last
Looking back, McSweeney admitted she would be "bummed" if season 13 ended up being her final year with The Real Housewives of New York City.
"I would be, like, bummed," she said, "just because that — season was just not … fun. You know what I mean? Maybe this shows not supposed to be fun, though."
"I just want to have fun on my last season," McSweeney added.
'RHONY' Had Come To A 'Crossroads' Prior To The 'Legacy' Split
While speaking to Variety earlier this year, Cohen acknowledged that The Real Housewives of New York City was struggling after a lackluster 13th season in 2021.
"You know that we're at a crossroads for RHONY," he said. "We've spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we've come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans."