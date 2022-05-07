Kourtney Kardashian Cups Boobs In Bikini

Reality TV star and businesswoman Kourtney Kardashian attended her first MET Gala last Monday, and she invited Vogue Magazine to watch her get ready. She shared some behind-the-scenes pictures with her 175 million Instagram followers alongside other shots from her New York tour with fiancé Travis Barker.

Although the latest episode of The Kardashians on Hulu insinuated their children weren't pleased with the news of their engagement initially, they've come around in recent times and even joined the reality TV star on her 43rd birthday celebration.

Kourtney Flaunts Her Nail Polish And Engagement Ring

Kourtney snapped a close-up shot of her makeup and black triangle top cupping her chest with black-painted nails and drawing attention to her engagement diamond ring.

The Poosh founder packed her short black hair into a messy bun, let tendrils fall by the side, and wore minimal makeup consisting of smoked eyeshadow, mascara, eyebrow pencil, and nude lip-gloss.

She thanked her glam team for their help during the gala in her caption, to which her fiancé jokingly replied, "( • ) ( • )," referring to her boobs.

Exploring NY

Before the MET Gala, Kourtney and her beau explored New York, and she shared some of their intimate moments with her followers.

Her post included a horse carriage, a bowl of roses, heart-shaped red velvet cakes, a scented candle, a bird's eye view of NY's busy street, her brunch table, and a picture of her hugging Travis before dressing up for the gala.

Kourtney also posed beside a Statue of Liberty in front of a corner store.

Portofino, Italy, August 2021

Last August, Kourtney and Travis traveled to Italy on a mini-vacation before announcing their engagement to the world. The couple spent their days living in a boat and exploring the locality of Portofino.

Kourtney shared a mirror selfie of one of her swimsuit moments, posing in a cutout one-piece that displayed her curves and toned abs. The middle of the slideshow also contained pictures of her in other bikinis alongside her new boo.

Vacation In Mexico

Later in 2021, Kourtney and Travis went to Mexico for another romantic trip, and let's just say the 43-year-old is the queen of mirror selfies.

She wore a red and pink-toned bikini featuring printed faces, and the triangle halter neck top had the same silver ring in the center like the one she wore to the MET. Kourtney also shared pictures of her location, including a beautiful turquoise pool and picturesque meal service.

