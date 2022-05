The Royals actress Elizabeth Hurley spiced things up in her latest Instagram share to celebrate the series dropping on Netflix last Friday. Her role as Queen Helena was short-lived unexpectedly when E! canceled its production in 2018, but the show's return, thanks to the streaming giant, warmed Hurley's heart. She posted a series of sexy photos from her time on set, reminiscing on the good times and urging her two million-plus followers to indulge themselves.

Check out the photos below