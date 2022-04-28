Amelia Gray Hamlin Suns In Cleavage-Baring Skintight Dress

Reality TV star Amelia Gray Hamlin isn't typically provocative with her captions, but she appeared to take a leaf from Megan Fox's book with a recent Instagram post. The model wrote, "Burn me in this dress," accompanying a post showing her in a cleavage-baring dress.

She was very active during the Fashion Week last month and showed her one million-plus follower there's a fashionista in her that they almost missed. Since coming of age, the 20-year-old has shown she's her mother's daughter and her own woman with her distinctive personal style.

A Sultry Look

Amelia Gray Hamlin in white dress
Shutterstock | 56763

Hamlin wore a body-hugging black leather dress with a lowcut neckline flaunting her ample busts. The Rick Owens dress reached her ankles but had a long slit at the back, showing off her thighs and toned legs. Hamlin paired her dress with a tousled long black hairstyle accentuating her soft nude makeup and sultry eyes.

The model surely captured her audience's attention because she received comments like, "I need that dress now!" and "Holy f**k Amelia."

Switching It Up For The Show

The Rick Owens show was held in London, where the model went. Her Image Consultant shared a picture of the entire look, including her black Balenciaga mini tote and platform open-toe Giuseppe Zanotti stilettos.

She paired the outfit with Bea Bongiasca jewelry pieces, including a silver choker and stud earrings. Amelia wore her brown hair in a fringe style for the show, although she switched it up for the indoor photoshoot.

Modeling Versace La Medusa

Amelia and her older sister Delilah joined the Versace Sisters Campaign for the La Medusa Mini bag. The brand previously tapped Dua Lipa and her sister Rina and the Hadid sisters for the campaign making the Hamlin ladies join a shortlist of A-list celebrities on the campaign.

She wore a mini leather skirt with a long slit on the left thigh, and a purple-gold Versace print silk cropped top. Amelia carried a black patent leather La Medusa mini with a gold link-chain handle and wore black mules to compliment the outfit.

Walking For Top Brands

Amelia Hamlin has made a name for herself in the modeling industry and walked for many notable brands these past months. She walked in Alexander Wang's comeback fashion show last week, "I’m shaking … this can’t be my life!??? To work with a brand that I have been in love with for as long as I can remember is so beautiful...," she wrote.

