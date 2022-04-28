Amelia Gray Hamlin Suns In Cleavage-Baring Skintight Dress

Reality TV star Amelia Gray Hamlin isn't typically provocative with her captions, but she appeared to take a leaf from Megan Fox's book with a recent Instagram post. The model wrote, "Burn me in this dress," accompanying a post showing her in a cleavage-baring dress.

She was very active during the Fashion Week last month and showed her one million-plus follower there's a fashionista in her that they almost missed. Since coming of age, the 20-year-old has shown she's her mother's daughter and her own woman with her distinctive personal style.