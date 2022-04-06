Mary Cosby didn't show up to the season two reunion and will not be appearing on the third season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. But is she happy with her decision to move on from the Bravo reality series?
'She's Very Happy': Meredith Marks Claims Mary Cosby Is 'At Peace' With 'RHOSLC' Exit
Meredith Marks Speaks With Mary Cosby
Earlier this month, while attending the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles, Meredith Marks spoke to E! News about Mary Cosby's exit from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast, noting that while she's not filming the Bravo reality series' third season, she seemed to be doing well when Marks talked to her earlier that day.
"She was just chitchatting away," Marks shared. "I was actually with a friend last night who was asking about her. I was like, 'Oh, let's call her.' And we left her [a] voice mail. She called me back this morning."
Mary Cosby Is 'Happy' After Starring On 'RHOSLC' For Two Seasons
After Cosby shockingly declined to show up to the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two reunion last year, an insider close to the show's production told E! News that Mary had "not been filming" for season three and noted that production "has no plans to film with her."
"She's doing great," Marks said of her former co-star. "She's very happy. She's at peace with everything."
Meredith Marks Doesn't Know If Mary Cosby Is Done With 'RHOSLC' For Good
When E! News asked Marks if she felt that Cosby was done with The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City for good, Marks seemingly gave hope for a potential future return from Cosby.
"I mean, I would never say never," she responded. "But I don't think it's likely."
Moving on to what fans can expect to see from the series' upcoming third season, Marks said that fans are going to be in for a "wild ride" when the show returns to Bravo.
'RHOSLC' Season 3 Will Hopefully See 'Resolution'
"I mean, you guys saw season two," Marks teased E! News of the upcoming season. "It was crazy, and the chaos just continues."
"We ended last winter with a lot of drama, a lot of conflicts," she added. "And so you'll see us trying to process and hopefully we get some resolution, at least in some of these relationships.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season three is expected to begin airing on Bravo sometime later this year but a premiere date has not yet been set.