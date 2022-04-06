'She's Very Happy': Meredith Marks Claims Mary Cosby Is 'At Peace' With 'RHOSLC' Exit

Earlier this month, while attending the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles, Meredith Marks spoke to E! News about Mary Cosby's exit from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast, noting that while she's not filming the Bravo reality series' third season, she seemed to be doing well when Marks talked to her earlier that day.

"She was just chitchatting away," Marks shared. "I was actually with a friend last night who was asking about her. I was like, 'Oh, let's call her.' And we left her [a] voice mail. She called me back this morning."